- A Philipino woman has gone viral on social media after sharing one very horrific clip, discovering her take-away chicken was actually a deep-fried towel

- The soggy towel was discovered when the young woman tried to eat her food, sharing the shocking discovery on Facebook

- Social media users were definitely not impressed and took to the comments section to share their reactions

A Philipino woman has expressed her shock after discovering her meal of yummy fried chicken was actually a deep-fried towel.

This fried chicken was a little suspicious. Images: Alique Perez/Facebook

Source: UGC

The unsettling clip

Naturally, the young woman was absolutely horrified and took to social media to express her disgust. In the short clip, the lady unwrapps her serving of food which she presumes to be cooked chicken.

To her absolute amazement, the customer discovers a soggy towel hidden beneath the deep-fried crumb coating.

Social media reactions

The unsavoury sight definitely put social media users off fried chicken. Many took to the comments section to share their distaste, criticising the resturaunts food standards.

Check out some of the comments below:

Ma Althea Lerpido Baldivia-Panambo said:

"Crispylicious, juicylicious"

Jei Roy said:

"When you thought you were a jackpot because of the size you got... But it's a rag.. hehe"

Khaye Octaviano said:

"The fact that the used towel is mixed in the batter then fried in the fryer means the bacteria has already contaminated the other chickens that they sold"

Caryl Siodina said:

"this is creepy"

Nigerian man finds big hook inside soup

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to express gratitude to God as he narrated an unusual experience he had at a restaurant.

The man identified as Chubby Chinanu Ememka Reuben narrated on Facebook how he found a big hook in the meal he ordered at a restaurant.

According to Emeka, he had patronized the restaurant on Sunday, April 11 at the close of church service as he had no meal the previous day because he got off work late.

Source: Legit.ng