A Good Samaritan identified as BI Phakathi has once again taken to showering deserving locals with gifts, this time blessing an old madala selling sweets with a whopping R800 (N24,209.66).

The video was shared on Phakathi's official Facebook page, gathering thousands of views.

Bi Phakathi has blessed this wonderful old man. Images: BI Phakathi/Facebook

Source: UGC

Their touching encounter

Taking to the streets of Mzansi, Phakathi spots the gentle old man on a street corner. They come closer to one another and exchange jovial greeting as well as deeply personal details about their own struggles with money.

Wanting to uplift the man's spirit, Phakathi generously gifts the gentle old man with R800 (N24,209.66) in cash. The old man hurriedly scurries away in fear of nearby thieves, promising to donate 10% of the cash to a local church and much to the pleasure of Phakathi who is a firm believer.

Social media users react

Mzansi social media users were definitely touched by the selfless act of kindness. They took to the comments section and shared their reactions.

Check out some of the comments below:

Jgs Singambiri said:

"Indeed 10% of every gain belongs to God, it can given another person in form of help or taken to church as offering for God's work to grow and prosper"

Rupert Bronkhorst said:

"You are a fantastic human being, as the saying go" If you can't do something great, do something small great!"

Cecilia Phiri said:

"GOD bless you BI Phakathi for being a blessing to others"

Kirsty Nelson said:

"Bless him. I love the way he said that he would give 10% to his church. That's true gratitude when someone thinks of already giving what they have received, especially when they don't have much."

Another display of goodwill

Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa's "faceless philanthropist" BI Phakathi shared a powerful video from America of a good Samaritan who helped a homeless woman not only with money but also a job.

In the video, the woman, Naomi, explains that she has been lucky enough to stay at a hotel due to the kindness of a woman working there. Normally she sleeps in her car.

She explains that she wants to get a job to provide for her family. The man whose name was revealed as Eric gave her N7,000 and after listening to her story he gave her a further N38,000.

