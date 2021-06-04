- Hamad's love for cars has seen him collect and amass 3000 of them with unusual features and specialities

- Some cars in the Abu Dhabi man's collection include whips with 3 bedrooms and a living room and another that can float on water

- After 50 years of gathering and modifying, the Arab man houses all the rides in what he called a pyramid-shaped car museum

Some have an undying love for fashion items, sporting activities or even cuisines but for an Arab man, it is unique cars.

The man named Hamad has 3000 cars in his impressive whip collection and that is not just all there is to it.

Hamad spent over 50 years of his life amassing 3000 unique cars Photo Credit: Screengrabs from Youtube video shared by Nas Daily

In a YouTube video by Nas Daily, the Abu Dhabi man said it took him over 50 years to gather the cars which mostly are of limited edition or no longer in the market. All are kept in a pyramid-shaped museum.

Some of the fascinating cars in his collection include the biggest Dodge car, a car with 3 bedrooms and a living room, a trailer shaped like the earth, the smallest rainbow car, one that floats on the water amongst others.

He also built a 6 by 6 Nissan jack-up car, the only one of its kind in the world.

Car lover who doesn't fancy luxurious rides

Interestingly, there isn't a Ferrari or Lamborghini on his impressive feet. This is as the former military man doesn't fancy luxury cars.

According to Hamad, he buys, builds and modifies the cars, all of which are in good condition.

Hamad defines a nice car as anything that can move a person from a point to the other and doesn't necessarily have to be luxurious.

Watch the video here:

