Sabrina Lamie Awuni, a young and smart graduate from the University of Ghana, who graduated in the year 2020, has been employed at the Bank of America as a technology analyst.

In a series of posts on her LinkedIn handle and a feature by Because She Can, Sabrina says she desires to be one of the most successful women in technology.

According to Sabrina, it has not been that easy choosing and sticking with a solid career decision, but she has been kept focused and inspired by her quest for success.

The young lady also indicated that she is currently running her own online restaurant, Mealbox, which she set up during the pandemic when most people were under lockdown.

Sabrina graduated not only with the first class in Computer Engineering but was also the best graduating student in her programme.

Her prizes included: The Best Graduating Project in Computer Engineering, Ericsson Prize for The Best Graduating Female Student in Computer Engineering, and Vodafone Prize for The Best Graduating Female Student in Computer Engineering.

