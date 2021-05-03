Mildred Patricia Baena facts and photos: who is Joseph Baena’s mother?

Joseph Baena's mother, Mildred Patricia Baena, is Arnold Schwarzenegger's former maid. She worked for the famous actor for 20 years, during which the two had a romantic affair. The relationship brought forth a son.

Mildred Patricia Baena with his son. Photo: @joebaena (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Even though her fame is mostly due to her illicit affair with former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, there is much more about her life. Here is all you need to know about her life.

Profile summary

Full name Mildred Patricia Baena Date of birth 1 March 1961 Zodiac sign Pisces Age 63 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Guatemala Gender Female Nationality Guatemalan Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Evelyn Pena Siblings 1 (Miriam Pena) Relationship status Dating Partner Alex Aguilar Children 2

Mildred Patricia Baena's biography

Mildred Patricia Baena is of Guatemalan ancestry. She was born and raised in Guatemala. As of 2024, she is 63, having been born on 1 March 1961 to Evelyn Pena.

What does Mildred Baena do for a living?

Mildred Baena worked as the housekeeper for Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife, Maria Shriver. She had been employed by the Schwarzenegger household for over two decades.

How did Mildred Patricia "Patty" Baena become famous?

Mildred is Joseph Baena's mother and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's former housekeeper. She started working at Schwarzenegger's Brentwood mansion in the early '90s and kept herself out of the media for the better part of her time there. She worked in Arnold's house for 20 years.

Top 5 facts about Mildred Patricia Baena. Photo: @joebaena (modified by author)

Source: Original

Several years after the birth of Mildred Patricia Baena's younger son in 1997, she began attracting attention from the media. Arnold's wife, Maria Shriver, became suspicious of a romantic relationship between the housekeeper and her husband.

How did Maria Shriver find out about Arnold's baby?

Maria found out about Arnold's baby with their housekeeper during a couples counselling session they had attended. Arnold admitted that Joseph was his son.

The revelation had a significant impact on the couple's relationship. They separated in 2011, and their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Does Maria Shriver have kids with Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Maria and the American actor have four kids. Maria Shriver's children are Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher Schwarzenegger. All of her children were born in Los Angeles.

Are Arnold and Maria still friends?

Maria and Arnold are really good friends and very close. In an interview with People, Schwarzenegger admitted that his chapter with Maria never ended. He stated:

Everything is kind of just as if we're together but we have separate lives. My chapter with Maria will continue on forever. Even though it's a different relationship, there's no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her.

Did Arnold know Joseph Baena was his son?

The actor did not realize Joseph was his son until he got older and started to bear a resemblance to him. Although Mildred single-handedly raised Joseph, she occasionally brought him to the Schwarzenegger household, where she was employed for two decades until her retirement in 2010.

Schwarzenegger publicly announced that he was the father of Mildred's child. He said:

After leaving the governor's office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago... I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry.

How old was Joseph Baena when he found out Arnold Schwarzenegger was his father?

Joseph was 13 years old when he found out that Arnold Schwarzenegger was his father. He was in middle school. He stated how the news broke up to him:

I was in the eighth grade. Fifth or sixth period. And I get called out of class to leave. My mom's there, and she's like, 'We gotta go — everyone is finding out about you and who your father is.

Joseph took a while to develop a strong bond with Schwarzenegger. Admitting how their relationship grew:

I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything.

Over time, the father and son strengthened their bond, and currently, they share a very close relationship. Despite their connection, Joseph still doesn't use his dad's last name.

I never had the Schwarzenegger name. I think really the thing is that I haven't focused on changing it. I have a last name already. I'm already doing so much and succeeding and moving forward with my goals. That's the last thing on my mind.

Does Joseph Baena have a relationship with his half-siblings?

While Joseph maintains a strong bond with his father, his relationship with his step-siblings appears less noteworthy. As reported by Mail Online, Joseph attended the premiere to support his father; however, he walked the red carpet alone, without interacting with his half-siblings.

Who was Mildred Baena married to?

Arnold Schwarzenegger's maid was married before. She tied the knot with Rogelio de Jesus Baena on November 14th, 1987. When Joseph Baena was born on 2 October 1997, Rogelio could not believe the child was his.

As a result, they parted ways on 23 October the same year. Apart from Joseph, Mildred also has a daughter called Jackie Rozo from her marriage to Rogelio.

Mildred Patricia Baena's house

Joseph Baena's mother owns a house in Bakersfield, California. Arnold Schwarzenegger made a $65,000 down payment on this house less than a year before he admitted to fathering her child.

He made the "gift" payments from his bank account in two instalments. He first deposited a sum of $5,000 in April 2010 and another one of $60,000 in May 2010.

Where is Mildred Baena now?

Mildred is very private, and not much is known about her current whereabouts. She was last spotted in 2023 on a rare outing in Los Angeles.

Is Mildred Baena married?

She is currently not married. She is in a relationship with Alex Aguiar.

Mildred Patricia Baena is Arnold Schwarzenegger's former housekeeper. She came into the limelight following her extramarital affair with the famous actor and former California governor. As a result of this affair, both parties separated from their previous partners.

Legit.ng recently published Tristan Pravong's biography. Tristan is an American actor. He rose to stardom following his role as Bruce Yamada in the horror film The Black Phone.

Tristan Pravong was born in Hurst, Texas. He is represented by Animal Federation, a management and production company. Pravong has been working with three acting coaches intermittently throughout his career. Learn more about him in the article.

Source: Legit.ng