Miracle Izuchukwu has joined the handful of women globally that are not just in the aviation sector but serve as pilots.

The Philadelphia-based lady on Wednesday, March 24 announced that her new status as a pilot.

Making the statement on Linkedln, the young lady went to appreciate all who have been praying for her.

She encouraged them not to stop as their prayers are working.

Miracle expressed delight to be part of the 1 % of female black pilots in the world as she shared beautiful pictures of herself on full pilot suit.

She wrote:

"Short story...

"Whoever it is praying for me, don’t stop, it’s working. I joined the elite group of 7% of female and 1% of black female pilots in the world. It’s an exhilarating, yet surreal feeling to introduce myself to the world as a Pilot."

Linkedln users flooded her comment section with kind thoughts as they recognized her feat.

Mary-Jo Dee Leeuw said:

"Your parents were so right to create their own Miracle! Thank you for your inspiration. Happy landings."

Hemanth DP (IAP) reacted:

"Haha now that’s wonderful news!!

"Miracle!

"Congrats! Your hard work and efforts have paid off!! Enjoy a safe & joyful Aviation career! Happy landings!!"

Alan K. Beaty commented:

"Keep going! You can do it! It’s a great life and career. You will always see things a little different then others and you will find yourself always looking up to the skies!"

