- Hushpuppi’s best friend, Pac, has penned a lengthy note of appreciation on social media after becoming a free man

- The individual said he spent the worst six months of his life in detention as he appreciated the opportunity to walk as a free man again

- Pac also offered some words of prayers for his best friend, Hushpuppi, who is still behind bars in the US

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Months after getting arrested alongside his best friend Hushpuppi for cybercrime-related activities, Pac has finally regained his freedom and taken to social media with a long note of appreciation.

The individual started off by noting that what seemed like a search for greener pastures in Dubai eventually played out to be the worst six months of his existence.

Hushpuppi’s bestie regains freedom. Photo: @officialpac

Source: Instagram

Pac recounted all the pain and torture he had to go through while he was locked up behind bars.

"The pains of incarceration, the groans of solitude, the agonies of torture, my life that is lived with hope and great expectations was crumbling before me."

A grateful Pac also revisited the past as he narrated how he, Hushpuppi and some other friends were arrested by the police in Dubai during the Fox Hunt 2.

According to him, the ugly occurrence happened just a week before his birthday. Pac said he thought the arrest signified the end of his life as he spent days behind bars wondering how he would make it out of his predicament.

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

"A year ago today, I, Rahman (Hushpuppi) and some other friends got arrested in Dubai, it was a week to my birthday, I thought the end has come. How am I supposed to make it out of these? I came to Dubai for opportunities, but here I am, behind guarded bars."

Narrating further, the individual said his experience in the prison wasn’t palatable and he still has nightmares from what he went through. He, however, mentioned that the authorities had nothing on him hence granting him freedom.

In a different portion of his post, he expressed concern for his best friend, Hushpuppi, who is still in detention.

In his words:

"Life has not been the same since, more so, with my best friend and benefactor (Hushpuppi) still in detention. I hope he gets lucky too. I hope he returns back to his friends and families in one healthy piece."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

See his full post below:

Hushpuppi's photographer regains freedom

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that young photographer, Ogidika Kelvin, who was arrested alongside alleged internet fraudsters Hushpuppi and Woodberry in Dubai regained his freedom from police custody.

Kelvin shared the first post on his Instagram and Twitter pages 22 weeks after he was arrested in the Fox Hunt 2.

The young man wrote on his IG page:

"Thank God, Thank you, Appreciate. They tried but they couldn’t."

Source: Legit