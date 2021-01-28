Amid the barring of some lines from making calls over failure to link NIN, the National Identity Management Commission has released seven important things to know about the number.

Legit.ng lists in this piece the key information about the National Identity Number (NIN) released by the identity management agency.

As the deadline for SIM cards blocking approaches, NIMC lists 7 important things about NIN. Photo credit: @DrIsaPantami

Source: Twitter

1. The NIN is your assured digital identity

2. The NIN is a set of 11 numbers assigned to an individual at the completion of enrolment into the National Identity Database

3. The NIN is non-transferable

4. The NIN is used to verify your identity

5. Your NIN is what identifies you and it can suffice for ID purposes

6. The NIN is for life, it does not expire

7. All citizens and legal residents including children are eligible to enrol for the NIN

Meanwhile, NIMC has debunked a viral claim that Nigeria's old National Identity card has a "seq number" which can now be used as an alternative to NIN by those who have it and are yet enrol for the new NIN.

According to the agency, the National Identity card has been discontinued. The agency further enjoined anyone who is yet to enrol for NIN to do so.

Similarly, NIMC has also earlier reacted to a claim that those who registered for the Bank Verification Number (BVN) as early as 2014 already have NIN and do not need to register for it again.

According to NIMC's spokesperson, Kayode Adegoke, the claim is incorrect as the commission must capture peoples’ data first before allocating NIN to them.

In other related development, the federal government said telecommunications companies have been licensed to register people who are yet to have the NIN.

The order was given so as to reduce the large crowds at the offices of NIMC.

NIMC's director-general, Aliyu Aziz, made this known on Tuesday, January 26, adding that some other private and public organisations had also been licensed by the commission to provide NINs in order to address the crowds at the commission’s offices.

