100+ strong female names and meanings to give to your child

Powerful and strong names depict a sense of willpower and unwavering determination. Choosing strong female names for your little girl will inspire her as she grows up. Strong girl names have an unspoken power that resonates beyond letters on a page. Look at some of these incredible names to give your little girl.

Every parent always wants a unique name for their child to stand out among the rest of the names. If you are looking for a list of names that evoke a warrior princess's strength, this is the ultimate collection.

100+ strong female names and meanings

Strong female names convey feelings of power, resilience, and empowerment. They can motivate girls to believe in themselves, accept their uniqueness, and strive for achievement in a variety of areas.

Adorable meaningful baby girl names

Parents-to-be can select from a wide choice of strong female names. Consider the names listed below if you are looking for a unique and good name for your child.

Adele - Means nobility

- Means nobility Aeon - Vital force, Life or Generation

- Vital force, Life or Generation Aila - Bringer of light

- Bringer of light Aimilios - Strength

- Strength Alexa - Defender of man

- Defender of man Althia - With the healing power

- With the healing power Amelia - Is the defender

- Is the defender Andrea - Brave

- Brave Arabella - Means yielding to prayer

- Means yielding to prayer Aretha - Excellent or beauty

- Excellent or beauty Arya - Noble goddess

- Noble goddess Audelia - Noble strength

- Noble strength Aza - Means powerful

- Means powerful Bali - Strength

- Strength Barbara - Means traveller

- Means traveller Bast - Heat, fire

- Heat, fire Beatrix - Means traveller or voyager

- Means traveller or voyager Bernadette - Brave as a bear

- Brave as a bear Bernette - Strong

- Strong Billie - Strength or determination

- Strength or determination Blyana - Strong

- Strong Braelynn - Honorable or virtuous

- Honorable or virtuous Bree - Strength, vigour, power, and virtue

- Strength, vigour, power, and virtue Bridget - Meaning strength

- Meaning strength Brielle - God is my strength

- God is my strength Bryndis - Of strong armour

- Of strong armour Cassandra - Unheeded prophetess

- Unheeded prophetess Diana - Divine, heavenly

- Divine, heavenly Dree - Strong, manly

- Strong, manly Earhart - Bravery, honour

- Bravery, honour Ebba - Strong

- Strong Hunter - One with skill

- One with skill Jocelyn - Stronger

- Stronger Lara - Victory

- Victory Matilda - Mighty in battle

- Mighty in battle Maxine - The greatest

- The greatest Nyx - Symbolizing mystery and strength

- Symbolizing mystery and strength Reagan - Little ruler

- Little ruler Sloan - Raider

- Raider Zara - Radiance

Fierce girl names

Giving your child a powerful female name can serve as a positive role model for them to look up to and be inspired by. Below are fierce girl names you can go for.

Atarah - A crown

- A crown Baldhart - Bold

- Bold Benny - Blessed, brave bear

- Blessed, brave bear Berna - Strong, brave bear

- Strong, brave bear Bernadina - Brave

- Brave Bernessa - Victory bringer, brave bear

- Victory bringer, brave bear Briella - Means God is my strength

- Means God is my strength Edrei - A woman of great strength

- A woman of great strength Eirene - Peace

- Peace Emersyn - Son of a powerful and brave one

- Son of a powerful and brave one Esther - Star

- Star Etana - Strength, dedication

- Strength, dedication Gertrude - Strength, spear

- Strength, spear Gesa - Strength of Spear

- Strength of Spear Kaimana - Means the power of the ocean

Means the power of the ocean Karleen - Womanly strength

- Womanly strength Keren - Ray of light

- Ray of light Leona - Lion

- Lion Louisa - Renowned warrior

- Renowned warrior Luana - Graceful warrior

- Graceful warrior Lucy - Of light

- Of light Mae - Goddess of motherhood and growth.

- Goddess of motherhood and growth. Maya - Illusion

- Illusion Melisende - Strong in work

- Strong in work Millicent - Strong in work

- Strong in work Minerva - Intellect

- Intellect Minka - Strong-willed warrior

- Strong-willed warrior Nike - Goddess of victory

- Goddess of victory Nina - Fire

- Fire Phoenix - Dark red

Dark red Rainey - Vision of beauty

- Vision of beauty Sandra - Defender of man

- Defender of man Serena - Clear, tranquil, or serene

- Clear, tranquil, or serene Solveig - Strong house

- Strong house Storm - Storm or violent weather

- Storm or violent weather Tetsu - Iron or strong as iron

- Iron or strong as iron Trace - Brave

- Brave Trudy - Universal strength

- Universal strength Valencia - Healthy or strong

- Healthy or strong Xena - Warrior Princess

- Warrior Princess Zora - Dawn

Girl names that mean strong

Strong girl names sound posh and elegant. Check out these unique names that mean strength:

Aaliyah - Meaning ascender.

- Meaning ascender. Addison - Meaning son of Adam

- Meaning son of Adam Allison - Meaning noble.

- Meaning noble. Aria - Means lioness

- Means lioness Aubrey - An elf ruler

- An elf ruler Ava - Refers to a bird or glamorous

- Refers to a bird or glamorous Avery - Is the elf counsellor

- Is the elf counsellor Bella - Meaning beautiful

- Meaning beautiful Camila - Indicates a young ceremonious attendant.

- Indicates a young ceremonious attendant. Caroline - Means small and strong

- Means small and strong Charlotte -Is strong

-Is strong Chloe - Refers to booming and chic

- Refers to booming and chic Claire - Meaning clear

- Meaning clear Ella - Refers to a beautiful fairy

- Refers to a beautiful fairy Ellie - Meaning the bright and shining one

- Meaning the bright and shining one Emily - Indicates an industrious person

- Indicates an industrious person Emma - Means universal

- Means universal Evelyne - Is elegant

- Is elegant Grace - Refers to calm, graceful and elegant

- Refers to calm, graceful and elegant Hannah - Is sweet and angelic Elenor

- Is sweet and angelic Elenor Harper - Means harpist

- Means harpist Hazel - Refers to hazelnut

- Refers to hazelnut Isabella - Refers to God's oath

- Refers to God's oath Layla - Means night

- Means night Lilian - Is the lily flower

- Is the lily flower Lucy - Means light

- Means light Luna - Is the goddess of the moon

- Is the goddess of the moon Madison - Is the son of Matthew

- Is the son of Matthew Mia - Meaning mine

- Meaning mine Natalie - Was born on Christmas day

- Was born on Christmas day Nora - Meaning light

- Meaning light Olivia - Is graceful

- Is graceful Paisley - Means church

- Means church Penelope - Is a weaver

- Is a weaver Riley - Means valiant

- Means valiant Samantha - Meaning asked of God

- Meaning asked of God Scarlett - Refers to deep red.

- Refers to deep red. Skylar - Is a scholar

- Is a scholar Sophia - Is wise

- Is wise Stella - Is a star

Girl names that mean warrior

Many powerful female names are related to major historical individuals, leaders, or warriors who have made great contributions to the community. Below are unique names meaning warrior that will be suitable for your baby girl:

Aesira - Warrior

- Warrior Aife - Great warrior woman of myth

- Great warrior woman of myth Ailith - Seasoned warrior

- Seasoned warrior Alessia - Defending warrior

- Defending warrior Alexa - To defend

- To defend Aloisa - Renowned warrior

- Renowned warrior Alvara - Elf warrior

- Elf warrior Armina - Soldier

- Soldier Bellatrix - Hand of Orion

- Hand of Orion Boyana - Battle

- Battle Brielle - God is my strength

- God is my strength Cahira - A woman warrior

- A woman warrior Clodovea - Famous warrior

- Famous warrior Dealla - An early invader; protector

- An early invader; protector Dustine - Thor's stone

- Thor's stone Eferhild - A warrior who is as strong as a bear

- A warrior who is as strong as a bear Elda - Warrior

- Warrior Everly - Brave

- Brave Fallon - One in charge

- One in charge Gertrude - Spear of strength

- Spear of strength Griselda - Dark battle or Grey Maiden warrior

- Dark battle or Grey Maiden warrior Harimanna - Warrior Maiden

- Warrior Maiden Harimanne - Warrior

- Warrior Hilda - Battle

- Battle Kaida - Little dragon

- Little dragon Kelly - Descendant of Ceallach and warrior

- Descendant of Ceallach and warrior Lennox - Stronghold

- Stronghold Lois - Superior

- Superior Louisa - Famous warrior

- Famous warrior Luijzika - Renowned warrior

- Renowned warrior Malou - Bitter or renowned warrior

- Bitter or renowned warrior Marcheline - Warrior

- Warrior Phoenix - Resilience and strength

- Resilience and strength Sandra - Defender of man

- Defender of man Sasha - Defender, helper of mankind

- Defender, helper of mankind Tillie - Mighty in battle

- Mighty in battle Truda - Warrior Woman

- Warrior Woman Victoria - Means victorious.

- Means victorious. Zelda - Dark battle

- Dark battle Zuri - Beautiful

Powerful female names

A name can contribute to a child's sense of self-esteem and identity. Have a look at some of the perfect powerful names for conveying just how strong your little darling is.

Adira - Meaning strong and mighty

- Meaning strong and mighty Ailith - Warrior

- Warrior Alcie - Meaning strength or as strong as a horse

- Meaning strength or as strong as a horse Alessia - Defender

- Defender Audra - Means noble strength

- Means noble strength Breanna - strong

- strong Briar - Symbolizing strength and protection.

- Symbolizing strength and protection. Calista - Most strong

- Most strong Casey - Means brave in battle

- Means brave in battle Dakota - Allies

- Allies Elara - Courageous

- Courageous Gesine - Meaning spear of strength

- Meaning spear of strength Harlow - Warrior

- Warrior Ida - Meaning industrious or hard-working

- Meaning industrious or hard-working Imara - Meaning firm and resolute

- Meaning firm and resolute Indira - Strength

- Strength Ingrid - Beauty and strength

- Beauty and strength Kelly - meaning fighter

- meaning fighter Marcella - God of war

- God of war Matilda - It means strength in battle

- It means strength in battle Maya - The great

- The great Millie - Mean work, gentle strength, or labour

- Mean work, gentle strength, or labour Moxie - Means force of character, determination, or nerve.

- Means force of character, determination, or nerve. Rhea - Strength

- Strength Rowan - Protection

- Protection Rudie - spear of strength

- spear of strength Samara - Protected by God

- Protected by God Senna - Inner strength

- Inner strength Tamsin - Brave

- Brave Tiger - Strength and fierceness

- Strength and fierceness Valencia - Means strong and vigorous

- Means strong and vigorous Xiomara - Ready for battle

Tough girl names

Tough female names often have a unique and distinctive quality to them. Check out some epic names to give your girl.

Aila - From the strong place

- From the strong place Aria - Means lioness

Means lioness Astrid - Divine strength

- Divine strength Bali - Strength

- Strength Bedelia - Strength or exalted one

- Strength or exalted one Bidu - Strength or power

- Strength or power Bree - Strength or exalted one

- Strength or exalted one Fortney - Strong one

- Strong one Freya - War

- War Gertrude - Spear of strength

- Spear of strength Imara - Firm

- Firm Imiza - Universal strength

Universal strength Maude - Powerful battler

- Powerful battler Philomena - Friend of strength

- Friend of strength Raven - One with intelligence and strength

- One with intelligence and strength Riella - God is my strength

- God is my strength Seraphina - Means fiery

- Means fiery Trudy - Spear of strength

- Spear of strength Valencia - Brave

- Brave Xena - Warrior Princess

Powerful girl names in the Bible

Picking a strong Bible name for your little angel is a blessing to the baby. Babies are gifts from God; hence giving them one of these names will surely be more blessings. Have a look at some of these unique girl names.

Abigail -Described as intelligent and beautiful, Abigail was married to Nabal, who was ungrateful to King David. She is regarded as a prophet.

-Described as intelligent and beautiful, Abigail was married to Nabal, who was ungrateful to King David. She is regarded as a prophet. Abihail - The father of strength. This unisex name refers to several people in the Bible, including the daughter of David's brother, Eliab.

- The father of strength. This unisex name refers to several people in the Bible, including the daughter of David's brother, Eliab. Adah - An assembly. Adah is one of Lamech's wives and the mother of Jabal and Jubal.

- An assembly. Adah is one of Lamech's wives and the mother of Jabal and Jubal. Adina - Slender and dainty. The name was used by a soldier in the Old Testament, but in modern Hebrew, it is a girl's name.

- Slender and dainty. The name was used by a soldier in the Old Testament, but in modern Hebrew, it is a girl's name. Anna - Hebrew for grace. Anna is the only female prophetess in the New Testament and was present when a young Jesus presented at the Temple.

- Hebrew for grace. Anna is the only female prophetess in the New Testament and was present when a young Jesus presented at the Temple. Agnes - Means pure. It was a top name at the turn of the 20th century and seemed poised for a comeback.

- Means pure. It was a top name at the turn of the 20th century and seemed poised for a comeback. Ariel - The literal meaning is the lion of God, but in the Bible, it is a name given to the city of Jerusalem, and in that context, it means victorious under God.

- The literal meaning is the lion of God, but in the Bible, it is a name given to the city of Jerusalem, and in that context, it means victorious under God. Artemis - Whole or sound. Artemis was a hunting and wilderness goddess of the Ephesians.

- Whole or sound. Artemis was a hunting and wilderness goddess of the Ephesians. Bernice - A Greek name meaning one who brings peace. Bernice was the daughter of King Herod Agrippa I and a sister of King Herod Agrippa II.

- A Greek name meaning one who brings peace. Bernice was the daughter of King Herod Agrippa I and a sister of King Herod Agrippa II. Bethany - A village town recorded in the New Testament and home to Lazarus. It is Hebrew for the house of song.

- A village town recorded in the New Testament and home to Lazarus. It is Hebrew for the house of song. Bethel - The house of God. A town in the south of Judah between Benjamin and Ephraim.

- The house of God. A town in the south of Judah between Benjamin and Ephraim. Beulah - Means married. Used in the Bible as another name for Jerusalem.

- Means married. Used in the Bible as another name for Jerusalem. Bilhah - Means who is old or confused. Rachel's handmaid, whom she gives to her husband Jacob, to bear their family children.

- Means who is old or confused. Rachel's handmaid, whom she gives to her husband Jacob, to bear their family children. Clare - Means bright.

- Means bright. Elizabeth - Means consecrated to God. It was John the Baptist's mother in the Bible, and Elizabeth Seton, the first American saint.

- Means consecrated to God. It was John the Baptist's mother in the Bible, and Elizabeth Seton, the first American saint. Magdalene - Is connected to one of the more interesting women in the New Testament, a follower of Jesus. The name means tower.

- Is connected to one of the more interesting women in the New Testament, a follower of Jesus. The name means tower. Mary - One of the most enduring baby names of all time is Mary, the name bestowed upon the mother of Jesus.

- One of the most enduring baby names of all time is Mary, the name bestowed upon the mother of Jesus. Noelle - This sweet name means Christmas.

- This sweet name means Christmas. Theodora - Means the gift of God. Theodora is connected to an early martyr and royalty from the Byzantine Empire and Greece.

- Means the gift of God. Theodora is connected to an early martyr and royalty from the Byzantine Empire and Greece. Veronica - Is the woman who wiped the face of Jesus as he dragged his cross to Calvary (her cloth was instantly imprinted with his face). The name means victory bringer.

What are some cool female names?

Cool female names include Ava, Luna, Harper, Nova, Stella, Isla, Aria, Aurora, Jade, Violet, Zara, Willow, Phoenix, Riley, Quinn, Freya, Indie, Sloane, Blake, and Everly.

What is a fearless girl name?

A fearless female name represents strength, bravery, and resilience. It evokes a sense of empowerment, inspiring confidence and a bold spirit.

The choice of a strong female name can encourage qualities such as confidence, assertiveness, and leadership. The name can remind your youngster to believe in themselves and work hard to achieve their goals. Which of the strong female names listed above was your favourite?

