100+ strong female names and meanings to give to your child
Powerful and strong names depict a sense of willpower and unwavering determination. Choosing strong female names for your little girl will inspire her as she grows up. Strong girl names have an unspoken power that resonates beyond letters on a page. Look at some of these incredible names to give your little girl.
Every parent always wants a unique name for their child to stand out among the rest of the names. If you are looking for a list of names that evoke a warrior princess's strength, this is the ultimate collection.
Strong female names convey feelings of power, resilience, and empowerment. They can motivate girls to believe in themselves, accept their uniqueness, and strive for achievement in a variety of areas.
Adorable meaningful baby girl names
Parents-to-be can select from a wide choice of strong female names. Consider the names listed below if you are looking for a unique and good name for your child.
- Adele - Means nobility
- Aeon - Vital force, Life or Generation
- Aila - Bringer of light
- Aimilios - Strength
- Alexa - Defender of man
- Althia - With the healing power
- Amelia - Is the defender
- Andrea - Brave
- Arabella - Means yielding to prayer
- Aretha - Excellent or beauty
- Arya - Noble goddess
- Audelia - Noble strength
- Aza - Means powerful
- Bali - Strength
- Barbara - Means traveller
- Bast - Heat, fire
- Beatrix - Means traveller or voyager
- Bernadette - Brave as a bear
- Bernette - Strong
- Billie - Strength or determination
- Blyana- Strong
- Braelynn - Honorable or virtuous
- Bree - Strength, vigour, power, and virtue
- Bridget - Meaning strength
- Brielle - God is my strength
- Bryndis - Of strong armour
- Cassandra - Unheeded prophetess
- Diana - Divine, heavenly
- Dree - Strong, manly
- Earhart - Bravery, honour
- Ebba - Strong
- Hunter - One with skill
- Jocelyn - Stronger
- Lara - Victory
- Matilda - Mighty in battle
- Maxine - The greatest
- Nyx - Symbolizing mystery and strength
- Reagan - Little ruler
- Sloan - Raider
- Zara - Radiance
Fierce girl names
Giving your child a powerful female name can serve as a positive role model for them to look up to and be inspired by. Below are fierce girl names you can go for.
- Atarah - A crown
- Baldhart - Bold
- Benny - Blessed, brave bear
- Berna - Strong, brave bear
- Bernadina - Brave
- Bernessa - Victory bringer, brave bear
- Briella - Means God is my strength
- Edrei - A woman of great strength
- Eirene - Peace
- Emersyn- Son of a powerful and brave one
- Esther - Star
- Etana - Strength, dedication
- Gertrude - Strength, spear
- Gesa - Strength of Spear
- Kaimana - Means the power of the ocean
- Karleen - Womanly strength
- Keren - Ray of light
- Leona - Lion
- Louisa - Renowned warrior
- Luana - Graceful warrior
- Lucy - Of light
- Mae - Goddess of motherhood and growth.
- Maya - Illusion
- Melisende - Strong in work
- Millicent - Strong in work
- Minerva - Intellect
- Minka - Strong-willed warrior
- Nike - Goddess of victory
- Nina - Fire
- Phoenix - Dark red
- Rainey - Vision of beauty
- Sandra - Defender of man
- Serena - Clear, tranquil, or serene
- Solveig - Strong house
- Storm - Storm or violent weather
- Tetsu - Iron or strong as iron
- Trace - Brave
- Trudy - Universal strength
- Valencia - Healthy or strong
- Xena - Warrior Princess
- Zora - Dawn
Girl names that mean strong
Strong girl names sound posh and elegant. Check out these unique names that mean strength:
- Aaliyah - Meaning ascender.
- Addison - Meaning son of Adam
- Allison - Meaning noble.
- Aria - Means lioness
- Aubrey - An elf ruler
- Ava - Refers to a bird or glamorous
- Avery - Is the elf counsellor
- Bella - Meaning beautiful
- Camila - Indicates a young ceremonious attendant.
- Caroline - Means small and strong
- Charlotte -Is strong
- Chloe - Refers to booming and chic
- Claire - Meaning clear
- Ella - Refers to a beautiful fairy
- Ellie - Meaning the bright and shining one
- Emily - Indicates an industrious person
- Emma - Means universal
- Evelyne - Is elegant
- Grace - Refers to calm, graceful and elegant
- Hannah - Is sweet and angelic Elenor
- Harper - Means harpist
- Hazel - Refers to hazelnut
- Isabella - Refers to God's oath
- Layla - Means night
- Lilian - Is the lily flower
- Lucy - Means light
- Luna - Is the goddess of the moon
- Madison - Is the son of Matthew
- Mia - Meaning mine
- Natalie - Was born on Christmas day
- Nora - Meaning light
- Olivia - Is graceful
- Paisley - Means church
- Penelope - Is a weaver
- Riley - Means valiant
- Samantha - Meaning asked of God
- Scarlett - Refers to deep red.
- Skylar - Is a scholar
- Sophia - Is wise
- Stella - Is a star
Girl names that mean warrior
Many powerful female names are related to major historical individuals, leaders, or warriors who have made great contributions to the community. Below are unique names meaning warrior that will be suitable for your baby girl:
- Aesira - Warrior
- Aife - Great warrior woman of myth
- Ailith - Seasoned warrior
- Alessia - Defending warrior
- Alexa - To defend
- Aloisa - Renowned warrior
- Alvara - Elf warrior
- Armina - Soldier
- Bellatrix - Hand of Orion
- Boyana - Battle
- Brielle - God is my strength
- Cahira - A woman warrior
- Clodovea - Famous warrior
- Dealla - An early invader; protector
- Dustine - Thor's stone
- Eferhild - A warrior who is as strong as a bear
- Elda - Warrior
- Everly - Brave
- Fallon - One in charge
- Gertrude - Spear of strength
- Griselda - Dark battle or Grey Maiden warrior
- Harimanna - Warrior Maiden
- Harimanne - Warrior
- Hilda - Battle
- Kaida - Little dragon
- Kelly - Descendant of Ceallach and warrior
- Lennox - Stronghold
- Lois - Superior
- Louisa - Famous warrior
- Luijzika - Renowned warrior
- Malou - Bitter or renowned warrior
- Marcheline - Warrior
- Phoenix - Resilience and strength
- Sandra - Defender of man
- Sasha - Defender, helper of mankind
- Tillie - Mighty in battle
- Truda - Warrior Woman
- Victoria - Means victorious.
- Zelda - Dark battle
- Zuri - Beautiful
Powerful female names
A name can contribute to a child's sense of self-esteem and identity. Have a look at some of the perfect powerful names for conveying just how strong your little darling is.
- Adira - Meaning strong and mighty
- Ailith - Warrior
- Alcie - Meaning strength or as strong as a horse
- Alessia - Defender
- Audra - Means noble strength
- Breanna - strong
- Briar - Symbolizing strength and protection.
- Calista - Most strong
- Casey - Means brave in battle
- Dakota - Allies
- Elara - Courageous
- Gesine - Meaning spear of strength
- Harlow - Warrior
- Ida - Meaning industrious or hard-working
- Imara - Meaning firm and resolute
- Indira - Strength
- Ingrid - Beauty and strength
- Kelly - meaning fighter
- Marcella - God of war
- Matilda - It means strength in battle
- Maya - The great
- Millie - Mean work, gentle strength, or labour
- Moxie - Means force of character, determination, or nerve.
- Rhea - Strength
- Rowan - Protection
- Rudie - spear of strength
- Samara - Protected by God
- Senna - Inner strength
- Tamsin - Brave
- Tiger - Strength and fierceness
- Valencia - Means strong and vigorous
- Xiomara - Ready for battle
Tough girl names
Tough female names often have a unique and distinctive quality to them. Check out some epic names to give your girl.
- Aila - From the strong place
- Aria - Means lioness
- Astrid - Divine strength
- Bali - Strength
- Bedelia - Strength or exalted one
- Bidu - Strength or power
- Bree - Strength or exalted one
- Fortney - Strong one
- Freya - War
- Gertrude - Spear of strength
- Imara - Firm
- Imiza - Universal strength
- Maude - Powerful battler
- Philomena - Friend of strength
- Raven - One with intelligence and strength
- Riella - God is my strength
- Seraphina - Means fiery
- Trudy - Spear of strength
- Valencia - Brave
- Xena - Warrior Princess
Powerful girl names in the Bible
Picking a strong Bible name for your little angel is a blessing to the baby. Babies are gifts from God; hence giving them one of these names will surely be more blessings. Have a look at some of these unique girl names.
- Abigail -Described as intelligent and beautiful, Abigail was married to Nabal, who was ungrateful to King David. She is regarded as a prophet.
- Abihail - The father of strength. This unisex name refers to several people in the Bible, including the daughter of David's brother, Eliab.
- Adah - An assembly. Adah is one of Lamech's wives and the mother of Jabal and Jubal.
- Adina - Slender and dainty. The name was used by a soldier in the Old Testament, but in modern Hebrew, it is a girl's name.
- Anna - Hebrew for grace. Anna is the only female prophetess in the New Testament and was present when a young Jesus presented at the Temple.
- Agnes - Means pure. It was a top name at the turn of the 20th century and seemed poised for a comeback.
- Ariel - The literal meaning is the lion of God, but in the Bible, it is a name given to the city of Jerusalem, and in that context, it means victorious under God.
- Artemis - Whole or sound. Artemis was a hunting and wilderness goddess of the Ephesians.
- Bernice - A Greek name meaning one who brings peace. Bernice was the daughter of King Herod Agrippa I and a sister of King Herod Agrippa II.
- Bethany - A village town recorded in the New Testament and home to Lazarus. It is Hebrew for the house of song.
- Bethel - The house of God. A town in the south of Judah between Benjamin and Ephraim.
- Beulah - Means married. Used in the Bible as another name for Jerusalem.
- Bilhah - Means who is old or confused. Rachel's handmaid, whom she gives to her husband Jacob, to bear their family children.
- Clare - Means bright.
- Elizabeth - Means consecrated to God. It was John the Baptist's mother in the Bible, and Elizabeth Seton, the first American saint.
- Magdalene - Is connected to one of the more interesting women in the New Testament, a follower of Jesus. The name means tower.
- Mary - One of the most enduring baby names of all time is Mary, the name bestowed upon the mother of Jesus.
- Noelle - This sweet name means Christmas.
- Theodora - Means the gift of God. Theodora is connected to an early martyr and royalty from the Byzantine Empire and Greece.
- Veronica - Is the woman who wiped the face of Jesus as he dragged his cross to Calvary (her cloth was instantly imprinted with his face). The name means victory bringer.
What are some cool female names?
Cool female names include Ava, Luna, Harper, Nova, Stella, Isla, Aria, Aurora, Jade, Violet, Zara, Willow, Phoenix, Riley, Quinn, Freya, Indie, Sloane, Blake, and Everly.
What is a fearless girl name?
A fearless female name represents strength, bravery, and resilience. It evokes a sense of empowerment, inspiring confidence and a bold spirit.
The choice of a strong female name can encourage qualities such as confidence, assertiveness, and leadership. The name can remind your youngster to believe in themselves and work hard to achieve their goals. Which of the strong female names listed above was your favourite?
