As 2021 begins, many Nigerian pastors have released their prophecies regarding what people should expect to happen in the new year.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This is the usual tradition of the clerics as they release the predictions during the crossover services which take place in the night of December 31 and extend to the morning of January 1.

This piece curates the prophecies released by some of the prominent pastors in the country as reported by BBC Pidgin.

List of year 2021 prophecies released by Nigerian pastors. Photo credits: Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, TB Joshua Ministries, PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

Prophecies by Bishop Oyedepo

Below is a summarised list of the prophecies released by Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church World Wide, popularly known as Winner's Chapel.

1. The Year 2021 will be full of surprises

2. Previous afflictions will not be witnessed in 2021

BBC Pidgin reports that the man of God those afflictions that people are used to will not follow them to the year 2021.

Prophecies by Pastor E. A. Adeboye

Below are the summarised prophecies of Pastor E. A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG):

1. Some of the things that happened in the year 2020 will spill over into 2021

2. For every COVID-19 vaccine discovered, there is already a variant (of the virus) in the making. This will continue until the high and the might admit that safety is of the Lord.

3. God says He will begin to deal with nations on an individual basis and heal the nations where the people are humble and prayerful

4. Those who put their trust in God will see the end of the siege

5. Individuals' survival and restoration will be in their own hands

6. God says there will be sounds from heaven

Prophet TB Joshua

Prophet TB Joshua, the leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), reportedly said he would climb the mountain where God will give him new year prophecies which he will release later after studying them well.

In the meantime, he said the things destroyed by COVID-19 will become clearer in the year 2021.

Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, prophecied the following:

1. 2021 will be tougher than 2020; Nigerians should pray well

2. Though COVID-19 vaccine will work effectively, the novel coronavirus will still spread more and lead to another lockdown in Nigeria

3. COVID-19 will start going down by September

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

While the pastors keep the tradition of releasing prophecies every year, it is essential to note that it is not all the times that their prophecies come to pass.

In a previous report, Legit.ng highlighted some of the failed prophecies released by some of the major pastors in the year 2020.

2021 will be tougher but God says he will prove himself - Prophet Omoto Fufeyin | Legit TV

Source: Legit Newspaper