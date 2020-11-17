Win exciting prizes for your baby in Avon HMO’s photo contest, #AvonBaby2020

For the third year running, leading health management organisation, Avon HMO is celebrating maternal and infant health and it’s set to be bigger than ever.

From Monday, November 16th to Wednesday, November 25th, mothers are encouraged to show off their babies on Instagram and stand the chance to win exclusive mom & baby photoshoots, special baby hampers and shopping vouchers in the company’s Avon Baby 2020 contest.

But what’s the catch this year? In 2019, parents were asked to post funny resumés highlighting their babies’ unique attributes. This year’s task takes the excitement further as they’re looking for the most fashionable babies to clinch the prize. So if you have an Avon baby between 3 months to 3 years old, who you think can give the likes of Ebuka and Naomi Campbell a run for their money, it’s time to get in on the action.

How to participate

1. Glam up your baby (between 3 months & 3 years old), upload his/her picture with a

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

creative heart-warming caption on Instagram and tag @avonhmo

2. Use the #AvonBaby2020 in your caption and invite your friends to follow @avonhmo

and like the reposted photo.

3. Winners will be selected based on the most stylish picture and popularity of the post

on our Instagram page.

Terms and Conditions

1. You must be following @avonhmo to qualify

2. Your baby must be aged between 3 months -3 years

3. Include your baby’s Avon ID in your post caption to increase your chances of winning

4. Double entries will not be accepted

5. Fake likes will lead to disqualification

That’s all! So, hurry, follow @avonhmo on Instagram, prep your baby model and you could be one of the lucky winners in the Avon Baby 2020 contest.

Good luck!

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng