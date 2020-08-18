Christopher Stokowski is the offspring of the late socialite Grace Vanderbilt and renowned conductor Leopold Stokowski. He is the maternal half brother to popular CNN journalist Aderson Cooper. He has alienated himself from his family for almost four decades.

Christopher Stokowski. Photo: wikibio.us

Like his father, Christopher Stokowski is a musician, but he is known for his famous family name. He is son to the late heiress Gloria Vanderbilt, and he is the maternal half brother to CNN's Anderson Cooper.

Profile summary

Name: Christopher Stokowski

Christopher Stokowski Age: 69 years

69 years Date of birth: January 31, 1952

January 31, 1952 Place of birth: The United States of America

The United States of America Nationality: American

American Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Parents: Leopold Stokowski and Gloria Laura Vanderbilt

Leopold Stokowski and Gloria Laura Vanderbilt Height: 6 feet (183cm)

6 feet (183cm) Weight: 85kg (187lbs)

85kg (187lbs) Shoe size: Size 11

Size 11 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Relationship status: Single

Single Occupation: Musician

Musician Net worth: $1 million

Christopher Stokowski's biography

Christopher Stokowski, the son of Gloria Vanderbilt, was born on January 31, 1952, in New York. He was born into the family of Leopold Stokowski and 28-year-old Gloria Vanderbilt.

How old is Christopher Stokowski?

Christopher Stokowski's age is 69 years, as of 2021.

His father, Leopold, was a famous music director, while his mother, Gloria Laura Vanderbilt, was famous for being the inheritor of what was left of the Vanderbilt railroad fortune.

Christopher is the second among Gloria Vanderbilt children. Vanderbilt was married four times, and she had four sons. Christopher's father was her second husband, and she had two sons, Stanley and Christopher, with him.

In 1963, Vanderbilt married writer Wyatt Cooper. She also had two sons, Carter and Anderson, with him. Altogether, Gloria Vanderbilt sons are four in number.

Christopher Stokowski grandparents were Reginald Vanderbilt and Cathleen Neilson. Reginald Vanderbilt was a gambler who mismanaged the railroad and shipping fortune passed on to him by his grandfather. He died in 1925 at 45 years old.

Christopher's older brother is Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski. He has three paternal half-sisters, Andrea Sadja Stokowski, Sonya Maria Noel Stokowski, and Gloria Luba Stokowski.

He also has two maternal half-brothers, Carter and Anderson Hays Cooper.

In 1988, Anderson Cooper's brother Carter Cooper took his own life by jumping from the 14th flour of his mother's apartment.

Educational background

Christopher pursued his education from Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, a hamlet in New York, United States.

Christopher Stokowski career

There is very little information about Stokowski's work history as he has been away from the limelight since 1978. However, it is believed that he is a classical musician who works under an alias which does not let him receive direct credit for his work.

Dating history and family issues

The musician is believed to be currently single. Due to the fact that he lives his life away from public attention, most of his dating history is not known. There is not much information about his ex-girlfriend, ex-wife, or children.

However, in 1974, he fell in love with a lady named April Sandmayer, and they got engaged three years later.

Not long after his dad and stepdad became deceased, he began seeing his mother’s therapist.

He later discovered that his mother and the therapist were planning to end his relationship with Sandmayer. The issue eventually resulted in his fiancée calling off the engagement.

The musician moved out of his family's house to win her back, but he could not sway her. In 1978, 26-year old Chris completely gave up his family's fame and money. He left New York and told his family that he was never coming back.

He did not contact his family for decades until 2016 when he reconnected with them through Sandmayer. For many years, his mother assumed that he left to be with Sandmeyer, but this was not the case.

Who is the heir to the Vanderbilt fortune?

Vanderbilt's fortune went to her first son Leopold Stokowski and 4th son Anderson Cooper. She gave Leopold her midtown Manhattan apartment valued at $1.2 million, which was the most valuable property she owned. She left her remaining estate valued at a little less than $1.5 million to Anderson.

Gloria Vanderbilt and her sons. Photo: @bodyheightweight

Christopher, the formerly alienated Anderson Cooper's brother, did not receive anything from his mother because he had been estranged from his relatives for many decades. However, he and his mother did reunite before she died.

At the end of Gloria’s life, it was discovered that her wealth had depleted from an estimated $200 million to $1.5 million. Also, Anderson Cooper siblings did not attend their mom's burial

Christopher Stokowski's net worth

Chris Stokowski is reported to have a net worth of $1 million, according to TV Show Stars.

Christopher Stokowski is the second offspring of the late socialite and artist Gloria Vanderbilt. He is the half brother of popular CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper. He alienated himself from his family when he was 26 years old out of anger and perhaps, hurt towards his mother's meddling in his love life.

