Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Ka3na is among one of the housemates that appear to have a buzzing and successful life outside of the Big Brother house.

The single mum of one always elicits mixed reactions from other housemates whenever the opportunity to talk about herself arises.

Ka3na during one of the get-to-know-you sessions in the house once revealed that she is into real estate and also has a mini-estate to herself.

BBNaija's Ka3na was a big baller before entering the house

The young woman said she buys properties in Lagos and Port-Harcourt and is generally interested in investing her resources in real estate.

Ka3na also revealed that the first house she owned was given to her by a 64-year-old British man she was once married to. She said they got married when she was just aged 22.

According to her, she started business at the age of 19 and for that reason is a very hardworking woman.

On the page, there are photos of the mother of one dressed in high-end luxury items. There are also photos that show that she has travelled to a number of countries around the world.

Well, true to her words, a visit to Ka3na’s official page on the photo-sharing app, Instagram, shows that she has been living quite the life before joining the show.

Ka3na, however, made it clear that she owns every single luxury item on her social media page and she worked very hard to get them.

Ka3na shades Nengi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the mother of one took to Twitter to talk about how she got her first home before she went into BBNaija house, and with her own money.

Her post, which was later deleted, came shortly after fellow Lockdown star, Nengi shared photos of her beautiful new home.

Ka3na's post did not sit well with several internet users who slammed her for throwing shade.

Source: Legit.ng