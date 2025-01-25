Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

MultiChoice Nigeria has launched its yearly Step-Up offer, giving DStv and GOtv subscribers the chance to move to a higher package when they pay for one above their current subscription.

This offer, which started on Monday, January 13, 2025, and ends on Monday, March 31, 2025, provides access to premium content.

The pay-TV operator said upgrades are processed smoothly within 48 hours of payment, allowing customers to start enjoying their upgraded viewing experience. Photo credit - MultiChoice, Adobe Stock

Source: UGC

Both new, active, and reconnected subscribers can benefit. Active users can enjoy the upgrade by subscribing to a higher package, while disconnected customers can participate by reconnecting on a package higher than their previous one.

The pay-TV company said new customers are also welcome to join by upgrading from their initial subscription package.

Subscribers who upgrade will gain access to a wide range of premium content, including top-tier sports like the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Tennis, Formula 1, UFC, WWE, and Boxing. They can also enjoy a variety of international movies, series, telenovelas, music shows, news, and children’s programs.

In December 2024, during the Yuletide, MultiChoice allowed DStv subscribers to watch all channels for free for a limited time.

Similarly, GOtv subscribers on lower packages were given access to the GOtv Supa Plus package at a reduced cost.

Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing, West Africa, MultiChoice, said of the offer:

“We are delighted to offer this exciting opportunity to our valued customers. The Step-Up offer is our way of thanking loyal custom­ers for their continued support. At MultiChoice, we are always looking to provide value for our customers, ensuring that everyone gets the best viewing experience possible.”

MultiChoice stated that upgrades are processed smoothly within 48 hours of payment, allowing customers to start enjoying their upgraded viewing experience quickly.

Subscribers hoping to take advantage of this offer are expected to renew or reconnect using the MyDStv/MyGOtv app or by dialling *288#.

243,000 Nigerian subscribers disconnect from DStv, GOtv

In related news, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice lost around 243,000 subscribers in Nigeria between April and September 2024 due to tough economic conditions.

The company explained that high inflation impacted its Nigerian customers, leading many to stop using the service.

During the same period, over 566,000 subscribers outside South Africa also cancelled their subscriptions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng