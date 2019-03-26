Toyota girl Laurel Coppock's bio: age, measurements, net worth, baby
Laurel Coppock is an American TV actress. She has starred in movies and TV shows like 2 Broke Girls; Crazy, Stupid, Love.; Workaholics; Modern Family, and more. However, she is most famous for playing the role of Toyota Jan in Toyota commercials.
Laurel has appeared in countless Toyota commercials since 2012 and is one of the most recognizable commercial stars in the US.
Laurel Coppock's biography
Toyota commercial actress Laurel Coppock was born on July 17, 1977, in Boston, Massachusets, USA. While not much is known about her father, her mother's name is Susan Coppock, and she is an actress and a Broadway dancer in New York.
Laurel has two siblings, Selena, a comedian, and Emily, an art dealer.
How old is Jan, the Toyota lady?
Laurel Coppock's age is 43 years. She will turn 44 in August 2021.
Education
For her education, she went to Colby College and graduated with a degree in Performing Arts. After that, she went on to study acting at the Circle in the Square Acting Conservatory, New York.
Career summary
Laurel worked in Chicago for five years before moving to Europe. She spent a year in Amsterdam working for the Boom Chicago creative group. She later moved to the USA.
While staying in LA, the actress began landing numerous opportunities to showcase her talents on small and big screens. She was quickly noticed and got featured in various TV shows and films.
She landed her first professional acting role in 2007. She got featured in three different TV projects, UCB Comedy Originals, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Derek and Simon: The Show.
The actress was also featured in some of the most popular TV shows and movies in Hollywood like Food Chain, Workaholics, Modern Family, 2 Broke Girls, Arrested Development, and Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Coppock co-wrote and appeared in the video short Comedy Jam in 2012. She is also a member of the famous improved and sketch comedy troupe The Main Company - Groundlings.
Laurel Coppock's movies and TV shows
The following are the movies and TV series that Laurel Coppock has featured in.
- 2016-2017: Mike Tyson Mysteries as Cathy Walker/Amy Morgan
- 2016: History of World...For Now as Mary Poppins/Weather Woman/Megan
- 2015: Hot in Cleveland as Emily
- 2013: Adam Devine's House Party as Ramona
- 2013: Arrested Development as Maggie
- 2012: 2 Broke Girls as Kara
- 2012: Hart of Dixie as Peggy
- 2012: Zeke and Luther as Bambi McFadden
- 2012: How to Cheat on Your Wife as Cosmetic Clerk
- 2012: The Office as Stephanie
- 2011: Modern Family as Miss Elaine
- 2011: Workaholics as Meegan
- 2011: Crazy, Stupid, Love as Sophia
- 2008: The Daily Habit as Christmas Mom / Cheerleader
- 2008: Talkshow with Spike Feresten as Hollywood Reporter
- 2008: Downers Grove as Chatty Girl
- 2008: Food Chain as Janice
- 2007: Curb Your Enthusiasm as Patient
- 2007: Derek and Simon: The Show as Art gallery patron
Who is the Toyota girl?
While acting in TV series put Laurel Coppock on the Hollywood map, she became famous for playing Toyota Jan in commercials for Toyota cars. These commercials are both hilarious and awesome.
She was selected to play Toyota Jan in 2012. Toyota interviewed at least 500 actresses before choosing Coppock. The actress signed a one-year contract.
Toyota was pleased with the actress's performance, and she was given an offer to reprise the role in more Toyota commercials.
When the actress was asked about how she felt about a character that only stays on the screen for 30 seconds, she said,
"She feels very well rounded and thought out. They have a long bio and back story for Jan. When the crew comes together, it feels like we are back shooting our show. It’s like Jan comes to life every three months, and then we go our own way."
Is Jan from Toyota still doing Toyota commercials?
The answer to this question is a straight yes. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged in the United States, Coppock took part in creating a national Toyota commercial from her home in March 2020.
Personal life
Did the Toyota lady have a baby? The actress is known for keeping her private matters away from the public. However, her pregnancy became a matter of public interest after her baby bump was spotted in one of her commercials for Toyota in 2014.
Many people wondered if her pregnancy was real or if she was wearing a costume for the commercial. Laurel Coppock was indeed pregnant in real life.
When Laurel Coppock was pregnant seven years ago, Toyota and its ad agency, Saatchi & Saatchi L.A., decided to write the storyline for its new commercials to include Jan’s pregnancy. She gave birth to a baby boy a few months later.
In 2018, Jan’s baby bump was spotted in Toyota commercials again. However, unlike the first time, when her pregnancy was written into Jan's story, this did not happen again.
In Toyota’s Ready Set Go! ad campaign, producers did not want to include Laurel's pregnancy in Jan's storyline. Her character appeared in commercials wearing loose clothing and held items in front of her belly to hide the baby bump.
Toyota finally confirmed Jan’s pregnancy via Twitter in March 2018 in response to a Twitter user's question about her pregnancy.
"Yes, Jan is pregnant! We are thrilled to welcome a new member into the Toyota family."
Laurel Coppock's baby names have not been revealed to the public.
A few years after welcoming her first child, Laurel co-created and co-hosted a YouTube channel and show titled The BreakWomb with two other women.
Coppock enjoys family life with her husband Bobby Mort and their kids. Mort is an actor, writer, and producer. He is best known for movies such as Circle of Pain, The Colbert Report, Locked Down, and Loudermilk.
Body measurements
Toyota commercial girl is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs 127 lbs (58 kg). Her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches (86-60-88 cm).
What is Laurel Coppock's net worth?
She has an estimated net worth of $1 million.
Laurel Coppock, the famous Jan from Toyota commercials, has achieved success in her career and family life. Despite signing a one-year contract with the company, she continues representing the brand in its commercials.
