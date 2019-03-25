50 best military quotes on leadership, teamwork, and courage

Military quotes have an incredible atmosphere of courage and stamina around them. They are uttered by brave men and women who don’t fear death or pain, no wonder we experience goosebumps when we read such words. Prepare for a stream of pride and excitement rushing down your spine, and keep on reading!

War is a time when life and death meet face to face, when everything collapses, and when lots of lives are lost. Still, it is also a time that leads to the discovery of the most courageous hearts and flawless minds able to lead others to victory. The most famous and best military quotes belong to such leaders.

The most inspirational military quotes of all time

In the course of history, there have been many wars. They all have their heroes and the most prominent leaders, too. We can see their wisdom from their words, and we cannot deny that they were icons and real heroes to their people.

Here is a collection of strong, emotional, and appealing military motivational quotes from prominent minds. Some were civilians like G.K. Chesterton or Martin Luther King, Jr, while others were famous commanders of their armies and significant figures during wars.

“If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The truth is that you always know the right thing to do. The tough part is doing it.” – General Norman Schwarzkopf, U.S. Army.

“The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.” – G.K. Chesterton.

“To command is to serve, nothing more and nothing less.” – Andre Malraux.

“The most important thing I learned is that soldiers watch what their leaders do. You can give them classes and lecture them forever, but it is your personal example they will follow.” – General Colin Powell.

“We live in a world that has walls, and those walls need to be guarded by men with guns.” – Aaron Sorkin.

“Never give in. Never give in. Never, never, never, never—in nothing, great or small, large or petty—never give in, except to convictions of honour and good sense. Never yield to force. Never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.” – Winston Churchill.

“The nation which forgets its defenders will be itself forgotten.” – Calvin Coolidge.

“We sleep peaceably in our beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on our behalf.”- George Orwell.

“Those who stand for nothing fall for anything.” – Alexander Hamilton

"Only our individual faith in freedom can keep us free.” – Dwight D. Eisenhower.

"If you find yourself in a fair fight, you didn’t plan your mission properly.” – David Hackworth.

“What counts is not necessarily the size of the dog in the fight—it’s the size of the fight in the dog.”- President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Military leadership quotes

These words were uttered by prominent military leaders like Giuseppe Garibaldi or huge historical figures like Heraclitus. Their wisdom has survived ages, and now we read their words with a sense of excitement and pride. Here are some military quotes on leadership.

“Out of every one hundred men, ten should not even be there, eighty are just targets, nine are real fighters, and we are lucky to have them, for they make the battle. Ah, but the one, the one is a warrior, and he will bring the others back.” – Heraclitus, Greek philosopher.

“If there is not the war, you don’t get the great general; if there is not a great occasion, you don’t get a great statesman; if Lincoln had lived in a time of peace, no one would have known his name.” – Theodore Roosevelt, 26th President of the United States & former Army Colonel.

“Battles are won by slaughter and manoeuvre. The greater the general, the more he contributes in manoeuvre, the less he demands in slaughter.” – Winston S. Churchill

“The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in an army, or in an office.” – Dwight Eisenhower.

Military quotes for bravery

Military sayings can also be a powerful source of motivation. At war, motivation means a lot because, without it, people will lose their fighting spirit. Some of these brave quotes can also be a source of great motivation for civilians in their everyday life.

“Heroism doesn’t always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history.” – Mary Roach.

“I offer neither pay, nor quarters, nor food; I offer only hunger, thirst, forced marches, battles, and death. Let him who loves his country with his heart, and not merely his lips, follow me. Soldier, patriot, and the uniter of modern Italy.” – Giuseppe Garibaldi

“Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste death but once.” – William Shakespeare, “Julius Caesar.”

“Fortune favors the brave.” – Terence.

“This will remain the land of the free so long as it is the home of the brave.” – Elmer Davis.

“Bravery is being the only one who knows you’re afraid.” – Colonel David Hackworth.

“Brave men rejoice in adversity, just as brave soldiers triumph in war.” – Lucius Annaeus Seneca.

“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” – Elmer Davis.

Short badass military quotes to uplift your mood

Being a war hero is not only about being courageous and proud. Sometimes, it is also about being daring, straightforward, and decisive. Such people are priceless in a battlefield.

These are the true feelings and actual thoughts of real soldiers. Far from having their heads in the clouds, they are realistic and inspiring. Check out these soldier quotes and see how powerful they are:

“Who dares, wins. Who sweats, wins. Who plans, wins.” – British Special Air Service (SAS)

“Lead me, follow me, or get the hell out of my way.” – General George S. Patton Jr.

“No guts, no glory.” – Major Gen. Frederick C. Blessed

“I hear a lot of cr*p about what a glorious thing it is to die for your country. It is not glorious – it is stupid! You do not go into battle to die for your country. You go into battle to make the other b*stard die for his country.” – General George S. Patton, Jr.

“I am not afraid of an army of lions lead by a sheep; I am afraid of sheep lead by a lion.” – Alexander the Great.

“The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing.” – Albert Einstein.

“Those who give up essential liberties for temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” – Benjamin Franklin.

Military quotes about sacrifice

Sacrifice is an inevitable part of every soldier’s life and duties. The most significant sacrifice of every soldier who did or did not return from the battlefield is their readiness to give their life for thousands of other lives. Here are some quotes that echo the same:

“It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived.” – George S. Patton.

“The soldier, above all other people, prays for peace, for he must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.” – Douglas MacArthur, an American soldier.

“The brave die never, though they sleep in dust: Their courage nerves a thousand living men.” – Minot Judson Savage, prominent clergyman, and author.

“From time to time, the tree of liberty must be watered with the blood of tyrants and patriots. ― Thomas Jefferson.

Short quotes about strength

Sometimes life gets tough, and the only choice you have is to keep going. These inspiring quotes for strength will help you overcome whatever you are facing.

“The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.” – Thomas Paine

“War is too important to be left to the generals.”- Georges Clémenceau.

“The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails.” – William Arthur Ward.

“It doesn’t take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle.” — General H. Norman Schwarzkopf.

Funny military quotes

These army quotes show that there is always a moment to smile even at times of great danger.

“The reason the American Army does so well in wartime is that war is chaos, and the American Army practices it on a daily basis.” – Karl Dönitz.

“The best armour is staying out of gun-shot.” – Italian proverb.

“Whoever said the pen is stronger than the sword obviously never encountered automatic weapons.” – Douglas MacArthur

"I don’t know what effect these men will have upon the enemy, but, by God, they terrify me.” – The Duke of Wellington.

Navy quotes

Here are some other quotes that can also serve as Marine Corps quotes:

“Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. But, the Marines don’t have that problem.” - Ronald Reagan.

“Your soul may belong to Jesus, but your *ss belongs to the marines.” - Eugene B. Sledge.

“In the simple moral maxim the Marine Corps teaches — do the right thing, for the right reason — no exception exists that says: unless there’s criticism or risk. D*mn the consequences.” - Josh Rushing

“Marines don’t cry.” - Barbara Nickless.

“The Marine Corps is the Navy’s police force, and as long as I am President that is what it will remain. They have a propaganda machine that is almost equal to Stalin’s.” - Harry S Truman.

Military mottos

Here are some famous mottos from the military. These mottos are great words of encouragement for men and women in the battlefield:

Whatever it takes.

Better to die than to be a coward.

Ready for all, yielding to none.

The only easy day was yesterday.

Facta non-Verba - Latin for “Deeds, not words”.

We quell the storm and ride the thunder.

Some of these military quotes will make you smile, others will bring tears to your eyes, but they all will make you think deep into the very nature of wars and conflicts and the role of every human soul in them.

Enjoy these military quotes about determination, strength, and bravery, and discover the wisdom of the minds that voiced them. Get your share of daily inspiration from them, and motivate yourself for heroic deeds even in your everyday routines. Everyone is a soldier battling their wars, and we need this kind of motivation for victory.

