Top 20 richest players in the world in 2021 and their net worth

A career in soccer is lucrative. The sport is full of the wealthiest people in the world. There are many successful athletes whose earnings are truly impressive, thanks to their talent. So, who is the richest footballer in the world? How much is he worth?

Top richest players in the world in 2021 and their net worth. Photo: @canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most of these footballers are known to everyone. Their lives are impressive, their careers are overwhelming, and their bank accounts are full. So, who are the top 20 football players with the highest net worth?

Who is the richest footballer in the world in 2021?

Check out the list below to see who the world's wealthiest players are and how much they are worth.

20. Arjen Robben - $80 million

Arjen Robben of FC Groningen during the Dutch Eredivisie Play Offs match between FC Utrecht and FC Groningen at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht, Netherlands. Photo: Gerrit van Keulen

Source: Getty Images

Arjen Robben is a former Dutch soccer player who has played for Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich. He has a whopping net worth of $80 million.

On 15 July 2021, Robben announced that he was retiring from professional football. Unlike his previous announcement back in 2019, this one was his final.

19. Sergio Ramos - $80 million

Sergio Ramos during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Second Leg match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom. Photo: James Williamson

Source: Getty Images

The former Real Madrid captain has a net worth of $80 million. Sergio plays as a central defender and is known for some of his hard tackles. He is currently the captain of Spain’s National Team and Real Madrid.

Ramos has endorsed many brands like Pepsi, Nike, AB InBev and more. In addition, the player has two Amazon Prime documentaries about his life, where fans can learn more about him.

18. Ronaldinho - $90 million

Ronaldinho of Gold standard looks on during a friendly match at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldinho is a retired Brazilian football player. He was regarded for his technique, tricks, overhead kicks, and dribbling. The footballer's net worth is estimated to be $90 million.

He has accumulated his wealth through football and endorsing brands like Nike, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, Gatorade, and Danone are among the big brands.

He owns properties in Brazil, Greece, Barcelona, Lake Como and Florida. However, several years ago reports surfaced claiming that the football legend was deep in debt and had issues with the Brazilian government because of that. He is currently the ambassador for Barcelona.

17. Didier Drogba - $90 million

Didier Drogba celebrates after scoring a late equalizing goal during UEFA Champions League Final against FC Bayern Muenchen at the Fussball Arena München. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

Didier Drogba is an Ivorian footballer who rose to fame during his stint at Chelsea FC. He has worked with some of the world's largest brands, such as Samsung, Pepsi, Adidas, Nike and Konami. The two-time African Player of the Year award winner has wealth valued at $90 million.

16. Kaka - $90 million

Brazilian retired footballer Kaka attends the opening ceremony of the 2018 Chinese Footballer Of The Year at Jing'an District in Shanghai, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, professionally known as Kaka, is a retired Brazilian footballer. He has a net worth of $90 million.

Kaka shot to global fame during his time at AC Milan and Real Madrid. He played for the Brazilian national team and won the FIFA World Cup in 2002. He won the Ballon D'Or in 2007

15. Samuel Eto'o - $95 million

Former Cameroonian forward Samuel Eto'o poses during a photo session in Paris. Photo: Bertrand Guay

Source: Getty Images

Samuel Eto'o is a retired Cameroonian soccer player. He is the richest footballer in Africa, having a net worth of $95 million.

The Cameroonian has played for Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea. He won numerous trophies during his career. He announced his retirement from football on 7 September 2019.

14. Eden Hazard - $100 million

Eden Hazard of Real Madrid during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Levante UD. Photo: Ruben Albarran/Pressinphoto / Icon Sport

Source: Getty Images

Eden Hazard is among the top paid footballers today. He is a professional soccer player from Belgium who plays as an attacking midfielder or a winger for Real Madrid (Spain).

Eden began playing for his hometown club at the age of four. A short while later, a scout from Lille OSC noticed his talent and offered him a contract.

Despite his young age, Hazard is considered one of the best players in the world, with a net worth of $100 million. He has also played for Chelsea (2012-2019).

He has been awarded UEFA Europa League, PFA Young Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year, and FIFA FIFPro World XI.

13. Pele -$100 million

Legendary Brazilian former soccer player Pele attends a press conference at Hotel Lutetia in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

The retired veteran has his own share of fame and fortune. Having retired many years ago (1977), Pele is still on the list of the top richest football players in the world.

He is regarded widely as one of the most outstanding players of all time, having scored 1279 goals scored in 1363 games, a

Pele is also the only soccer player ever to win three FIFA World Cups. His homeland, Brazil, honours him as a national hero for his amazing achievements.

Queen Elizabeth II also praised the man’s accomplishments by granting him a knighthood. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his worth is $100 million.

12. Mesut Özil - $120 million

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal at London Colney in St Albans, England. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

He is a German footballer whose net worth is currently $120 million. Mesut is paid approximate $24 million as salary.

He played for Real Madrid before joining Arsenal. He has played for Arsenal for a while now, however, appearing in few matches.

For the first matches of the 2020–2021 season, Ozil was left out of the matchday teams, and he was not named in the club's squad for the Europa League group stage.

11. Andres Iniesta - $120 million

Andres Iniesta during the J.League YBC Levain Cup Playoff Stage second leg match between Urawa Red Diamonds and Vissel Kobe on June 13th, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Photo: Hiroki Watanabe

Source: Getty Images

Andres' net worth is $120 million. The Spanish attacking mid-fielder spent 22 years with Barcelona, where he served three years as captain. Iniesta signed a contract with Japan's Vissel Kobe in 2018. In May 2021, he extended his contract for another two years.

He was named the UEFA Best Player in Europe in 2012, Best Player of the 2011–12 UEFA Champions League, and won the La Liga Spanish Player of the Year award in 2009. He was also awarded the Marca Legend Award in 2011.

10. Paul Pogba - $125 million

Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Photo: Joe Prior/Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Paul Pogba is a French professional soccer player who has a net worth of $125 million. He is one of the most prominent figures in the game today. He currently plays for Premier League club Manchester United and the France national team.

For many years, Paul Pogba has had a sponsorship deal with Adidas, and he frequently promotes Adidas products in commercials. As a result, Pogba was ranked 43rd on Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes in 2021, with earnings of $35.5 million in the previous year.

His current five-year contract with Manchester United, which pays him more than $20 million per season, will expire after the 2021-22 season.

9. Gareth Bale - $145 million

Gareth Bale warms up during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. Photo: Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Gareth Bale is a professional soccer player from Wales who is known for his ability to strike from a distance. He debuted his football career at Southampton back in 2006 and then moved to Tottenham.

In 2013, he moved to Real Madrid and appeared on ESPN's list of the Most Famous Athletes in the World in 2016. His current net worth is $145 million.

8. Alexandre Pato - $145 million

Pato celebrates after scoring a goal during the Champions League football match between Barcelona and AC Milan. Photo: Luis Gene/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Alexandre Pato, the Brazilian football star, is among the top ten richest players in the world. He currently plays for the Sao Paulo football club.

Pato has participated in various Olympic Games. The first medal he won was a Bronze medal in 2008, and the second one was a Silver in 2012. According to TheRichest, Pato's net worth is $145 million.

7. Wayne Rooney - $170 million

Wayne Rooney attends a press conference during a media day at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent. Photo: Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Wayne Rooney is unique because he is the winner of every possible title and award in English and European soccer. He has landed endorsement deals with several companies, including Nike, Nokia, Coca-Cola, and Ford.

He spent most of his career in England, but he transferred to an American club, DC United, in Washington in 2018. His net worth is $170 million.

6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - $190 million

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan during the Serie A match between Juventus and AC Milan at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. Photo: Jonathan Moscrop

Source: Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a renowned Swedish soccer player. He is reportedly worth $190 million. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time.

He has played for several popular clubs, including Barcelona, Inter Milan, Paris Saint Germaine, and Manchester United.

5. Neymar - $200 million

Neymar Jr reacts during a Paris Saint-Germain training session at Ooredoo center in Paris, France. Photo: Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

Neymar is a Brazilian footballer who has played for teams such as Barcelona, Santos and Paris Saint-Germain. He is a member of the Brazilian National Team.

Neymar is among the highest-paid footballers in the world. In 2017, he signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain which paid him $78 million as salary.

He also earns around $20 million to $40 million yearly through endorsement deals with brands such as Nike, Panasonic, Ambev, Lupo, Unilever and Volkswagen. His net worth is currently at $200 million.

4. Dave Whelan - $210 million

Wigan Athletic owner Dave Whelan gets applause as he takes his seat during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Leeds United at DW Stadium in Wigan, England. Photo: Alex Dodd

Source: Getty Images

The fourth wealthiest footballer in the world, Dave Whelan, retired many years ago. He ended his career as a player and concentrated on club ownership and his chain of supermarkets.

Due to his business talent, the man has acquired a big fortune that he enjoys now as one of the richest footballers in the world.

Dave played for Blackburn Rovers and Crewe Alexandra. He is the former owner of Football League Championship club Wigan Athletic, having also been the chairman of the club for twenty years. His net worth is $210 million.

3. David Beckham - $450 million

David Beckham arrives on The Tonight Show on February 26, 2020. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The former player is among the world richest players with a net worth of $450 million. His career lasted for 20 years, within which Beckham won 19 significant trophies.

David Beckham is the first English footballer to obtain league titles in 4 countries: England, the United States, Spain, and France.

Apart from being an incredible midfielder, Beckham is known for his modelling endorsements with companies like Calvin Klein and Adidas, participation in advertising campaigns, his own fragrance, and many other projects outside soccer.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo - $500 million

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Juventus on January 6, 2021. Photo: Miguel Medina / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Christiano Ronaldo currently is the second world richest football player with a net worth of $500 million. He has had sponsorship deals with Nike, ZTE, KFC, Samsung, and many others.

The list of Ronaldo’s achievements is incredible. He has won 5 Ballon d’Or awards, many Best Players awards by UEFA and FIFA, four Golden Boot titles, and a lot of other prestigious prizes. He is currently a member of the Juventus team.

Is Ronaldo a billionaire in 2021? The Portuguese legend is yet to cross the billionaire mark. However, he is the second richest soccer player now.

1. Lionel Messi - $600 million

Lionel Messi poses with his jersey after a press conference where he was unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. Photo: Antoine Gyori/ Corbis

Source: Getty Images

So, who is the richest footballer in the world currently? The title currently goes to Lionel Messi. He is a skilled footballer from Argentina and the former captain of the Barcelona national team. Messi has a net worth of $600 million.

He is currently the highest-paid soccer player in the world. In 2017 he signed a contract with Barcelona that pays a base salary of $168 million. Messi earns an additional $40 million every year from endorsements. He has a lifetime endorsement deal with Adidas

He is a 6-time-winner of the FIFA Ballon d’Or award. Besides that, he has been awarded many impressive titles and prizes, including the World Cup Golden Ball, 5 European Golden Shoe titles, and many other FIFA and UEFA awards.

His contract with Barcelona terminated in July 2021, and he announced his departure from the club at a news conference. Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain, a French club, on August 10th.

He agreed to a two-year contract that will last through June 2023, with an option for a third year. He will wear the number 30 shirt, the same number he wore when he first joined Barcelona as a youth.

Who is the richest sportsman in the world in 2021?

Michael Jordan is the richest sportsman in the world at the moment. The retired American basketball player, product endorser, team owner, and entrepreneur has a net worth of $1.6 billion.

Who is the richest player in 2021?

Here is a quick summary of the 20 wealthiest soccer players in the world:

Lionel Messi - $600 million Cristiano Ronaldo - $500 million David Beckham - $450 million Dave Whelan - $210 million Neymar - $200 million Zlatan Ibrahimovic - $190 million Wayne Rooney - $170 million Alexandre Pato - $145 million Gareth Bale - $145 million Paul Pogba - $125 million Andres Iniesta - $120 million Mesut Özil - $120 million Pele - $100 million Eden Hazard - $100 million Samuel Eto - $95 million Kaka - $90 million Didier Drogba - $90 million Ronaldinho - $90 million Sergio Ramos - $80 million Arjen Robben - $80 million

As of 2021, Lionel Messi is the top richest footballer in the world. As players extend their contracts and receive more endorsement deals from other businesses, the list changes year after year.

READ ALSO: The best Muslim football players in the world 2021

Legit.ng recently reported about the best Muslim footballers in the world today. Many Muslim soccer players have been contributing to football for a long history. They include famous players like Pogba, Mo Salah, Anelka, Kante among others.

These popular Muslim soccer players play for big known teams and have won numerous trophies. Have a look at the list to find out more.

Source: Legit