100+ heartwarming new baby quotes to celebrate the miracle of parenthood

Baby quotes reflect the love, joy, and expectations that come with the arrival of a new member of the family. The quotes can be funny, inspiring, or heartwarming, capturing the deep emotions of family members and friends. They not only welcome the baby but also prepare parents for the ups and downs of raising a kid.

Baby quotes show love and happiness for the little one while also preparing parents for their new roles. Photo: Jose Luiz Paleaz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Baby quotes express the love and happiness newborns bring into the lives of parents and family.

newborns bring into the lives of parents and family. They are a reminder to cherish and celebrate the special moments with a baby from the first day.

with a baby from the first day. They ease the challenges of parenting which may come unexpectedly, especially for first-time parents.

Heartwarming new baby quotes

The love and joy of welcoming your little in the world are immeasurable. They capture the baby’s first moments, the connection with family members, and reflect happy moments ahead. Below are heartfelt quotes about the happiness of having a baby.

These quotes capture the joy and happiness that comes with welcoming your little one into your world. Photo: Xin He (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Do you know what the great thing about babies is? They’re like little bundles of hope. Like the future in a basket. – Lish McBride

When he finally was placed into my arms, I looked into his precious eyes and felt an overwhelming, unconditional love. I never felt so complete and empowered in my life. – Gisele Bündchen

There are no words that can describe the euphoria you feel when your baby recognizes you for the first time and smiles. – Jared Padalecki

I think, at a child’s birth, if a mother could ask a fairy godmother to endow it with the most useful gift, that gift would be curiosity. – Eleanor Roosevelt

I loved you from the very start. You stole my breath and embraced my heart. Our life together has just begun. You’re part of me, my little one.

Having my baby fall asleep in my arms takes away all of my worries and stresses. A sense of complete and total peace comes over me. – Maria Jose Ovalle

There are words in the soul of a newborn baby, wanting and waiting to be written. – Toba Beta

I love these little people; and it is not a slight thing when they, who are so fresh from God, love us. – Charles Dickens

Like stars are to the sky, so are the children to our world. They deserve to shine! – Chinonye J. Chidolue

The most precious jewels you’ll ever have around your neck are the arms of your children. – Cardinal Mermillod

Loving a baby is a circular business, a kind of feedback loop. The more you give, the more you get, and the more you get, the more you feel like giving. – Penelope Leach

Newborn babies can’t do much on their own. They can’t eat or walk or talk on the phone. But every parent is sure their creation is without a doubt a tremendous sensation. – Jennifer Davis

Babies are bits of stardust, blown from the hand of God. – Larry Barretto

Babies aren’t really born of their parents. They are born of every kind word, loving gesture, hope, and dream their parents ever had. – Julia Roberts

I cannot think of two more deserving people to have welcomed the baby. Wishing you joy and happiness.

Just like a plant needs light and space to grow, a child needs love and freedom to unfold. – Sigrid Leo

When in doubt, choose the kids. There will be plenty of time later to choose work. – Anna Quindlen

A happy baby has shining eyes. It walks open-hearted into the world and spreads magic. – Sigrid Leo

Giggles, curls, ribbons and bows. A baby girl is so adorable from head to toe!

When the baby is born, all that pain (that was endured) vanishes in an instant. Love for that tiny baby makes one forget the pain and the fear.

Sweet baby quotes for Instagram

The newborn baby quotes below add a playful touch to your little one’s photos, showing how much you love them.

You can caption Instagram posts about your baby with these quotes to show the world how much you love them. Photo: Micha Politzki (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Just when you think you know love, someone little comes along to remind you just how big it is.

I wonder if you'll ever understand just how much of me belongs to you.

Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart. – Winnie the Pooh

When a baby is born, a mother also emerges and both explore the world together, through fresh eyes.

Can we just hit pause forever, please? You’re the cutest thing ever, and I want you to stay like this until the end of time.

I can’t imagine loving you any more than I do, and yet I know I will tomorrow.

Life goals: See the world through her eyes. Fresh, new, and exciting.

Babies are amazing. They begin each day all warm and sleepy and smelling of promise. – Julia Roberts

Babies are living dolls with dancing smiles that come from the stars to still our hearts. – Debasish Mridha

The only thing I’ll never get tired of taking photos of. Scrap that. The only thing, period.

You will outgrow clothes, strollers, and cribs, but you'll never outgrow these arms.

A baby is the beginning of all things: wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities.

Eyes filled with dreams and a heart wrapped in innocence. Watching you discover the world is my new favourite view.

Our lives have been blessed with a sparkling new twist, wrapped in diapers and topped with kisses. Here’s to our future filled with bliss.

Life’s greatest treasure bundled up in my arms. Their first breath took ours away, forever binding us with infinite love.

Introducing our sweetest melody and brightest dawn. This little one has tuned our world to the perfect harmony.

Welcoming our little bundle of joy into the world, and suddenly, our hearts are swaying outside our chests. This tiny human is our forever kind of love.

I may not be perfect, but when I look at you, I know I did one thing perfectly right.

A baby makes love stronger, the days shorter, the nights longer, savings smaller, and a home happier.

Who knew that such small feet could leave such big imprints on your heart?

Funny baby quotes that will make you smile

The challenges of raising a baby may be overwhelming. However, funny quotes about babies can bring a light-hearted touch to the parenting journey. The following hilarious quotes will make you giggle and forget the challenges for a moment.

Amid the challenges that come with raising a baby, multiple funny moments will leave you smiling. Photo: Aaron Foster (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Having children is like living in a frat house - nobody sleeps, everything’s broken, and there’s a lot of throwing up. – Ray Romano

Make no mistake about why these babies are here. They are here to replace us. – Jerry Seinfeld

You can learn many things from children. How much patience you have, for instance. – Franklin P. Jones

A baby makes love stronger, the days shorter, the nights longer, savings smaller, and a home happier.

Babies control and bring up their families as much as they are controlled by them; in fact, the family brings up the baby by being brought up by him. – Erik H. Erikson

Cleaning your house while your kids are still growing up is like shovelling the sidewalk before it stops snowing. – Phyllis Diller

The quickest way for a parent to get a child’s attention is to sit down and look comfortable. – Lane Olinghouse

A two-year-old is kind of like having a blender, but you don’t have a top for it. – Jerry Seinfeld

Families with babies and families without babies are sorry for each other. – Ed Howe

A perfect example of minority rule is a baby in the house. – Milwaukee Journal

When you have a baby, you can't remember what life was like before them. Actually, you can't remember anything at all!

A newborn baby will make you want to call your parents every day and apologise over and over again.

Having a small child means you never get to use the bathroom in private again.

A sleeping baby is really good at doing the one thing you don't get to do anymore. – Linda Poindexter

They tell you that at his age, all they do is eat, sleep, and poop. And what I've learned is they can actually do all three at the same time. Who knew? – Josh Duhamel

Before I got married, I had six theories about raising children. Now, I have six children and no theories. – John Wilmot

Nature makes newborns cute so that once they grow into hormonal tyrants, you already adore them.

Having a new baby: Where your heart increases in size and your brain capacity diminishes into fuzz.

Life doesn’t get more real than having a newborn at home. – Eric Church

A child enters your home and for the next twenty years makes so much noise you can hardly stand it. The child departs, leaving the house so silent you think you are going mad. – John Andrew Holmes

A baby’s laughter is one of the most beautiful sounds you will ever hear. Unless it’s 3 AM, and you’re home alone, and you don’t have a baby.

If your baby is beautiful and perfect, never cries or fusses, sleeps on schedule and burps on demand, an angel all the time, you’re the grandma. – Theresa Bloomingdale

Babies should be classified as an antidepressant. It’s pretty hard to be in a bad mood around a 5-month-old baby. – Jim Gaffigan

A toddler can do more in one unsupervised moment than most people can do all day.

Cute baby quotes to melt your heart

Babies are adorable and looking at them and thinking about the bright future that awaits them, so many positive things come to mind. These quotes celebrate a baby’s adorable charm and precious moments.

These cute baby quotes best express your baby's beauty and will leave you mesmerised. Photo: Joson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Babies are like little suns that, in a magical way, bring warmth, happiness, and light into our lives. – Kartini Diapari-Oengider

A baby is God’s opinion that the world should go on. – Carl Sandburg

Babies touch the world with love and sweetness.

The biggest miracle in life is the birth of a child, the day when a small heart starts beating in rhythm with yours.

There are no seven wonders of the world in the eyes of a child. There are seven million. – Walt Streightiff

It’s all kind of these profound things crashing on you when your child arrives into the world. It’s like you’ve met your reason to live. – Johnny Depp

Every child born into the world is a new thought of God, an ever-fresh and radiant possibility. – Kate Douglas Wiggin

You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known. But even that is an understatement because you are even so much more than that to me. – F. Scott Fitzgerald

Having a baby is a life-changer. It gives you a whole other perspective on why you wake up every day.

A baby is as pure as an angel and as fresh as a blooming flower. – Debasish Mridha

You are the best things my hands have held by far.

Precious one, so small, so sweet. Dancing in on Angel’s feet. Straight from heaven’s brightest star. What a miracle you truly are.

The jewel of the sky is the sun, and the jewel of the house is the child.

Life is a flame that is always burning itself out, but it catches fire again every time a child is born. – George Bernard Shaw

A baby is something you carry inside you for nine months, in your arms for three years and in your heart till the day you die. – Mary Mason

In the garden of humanity, every baby is a fresh new flower. – Debasish Mridha

It’s hard to feel like much is wrong in the world when you’re looking into the eyes of a happy baby. – Lisa Wingate

It is the nature of babies to be in bliss. – Deepak Chopra

You know what the great thing about babies is? They are like little bundles of hope. Like the future in a basket. – Lish McBride

Short baby quotes to inspire a new parent

In just a few words, you can express your love for your little one. These gentle reminders are an inspiration to new parents, emphasising the need to cherish every little moment with their babies.

These short quotes best describe a baby's charm and parent's joy. Photo: Jacky Enjoy Photography (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Our world has become a better place with a new member.

You will be the mark that I will be leaving in the world.

The most beautiful flower has bloomed in the garden of my life.

The star of the sky has landed in my arms.

The first day of your life was the best day of mine.

Children make you want to start life over. – Muhammad Ali

You are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars. – E. E. Cummings

Words can not express the joy of new life. – Hermann Hesse

A baby is a wishing well. Everyone puts their hopes, their fears, their pasts, their two cents in. – Elizabeth Bard

My fingers are tickled to delight by the soft ripple of a baby’s laugh. – Helen Keller

Life has never been better than in these little moments with you.

A baby’s grin has so much magic that you barely realize that it is a toothless smile!

A baby’s cry is heaven’s anguish, but their smile is heaven’s joy.

On the day you were born, the angels clapped their hands, and the moon danced with the stars.

A baby’s smile is an antidote to melt your day’s stress away.

A baby's touch is the gentlest, yet it holds the strongest connection.

Little souls find their way to you whether they're from your womb or someone else's.

Having a baby is like taking your heart out of your chest and letting it walk around.

The only thing worth stealing is a kiss from a sleeping child.

Where can I use baby quotes?

You can use baby quotes on various occasions to celebrate a baby. For instance, you can use them when announcing the arrival of your baby, print them on gifts for new parents, or use them as baby on social media.

Can baby quotes be used in baby shower invitations?

Yes. Baby shower invitations are another occasion you can use the quotes as they make the event meaningful and memorable. Ensure you personalise the message to express well-wishes for the parents and the soon-to-be-born baby.

Sharing baby quotes is a beautiful way of capturing the happiness and love a newborn brings into your life. The quotes are also a reminder of the responsibility of parenthood and the connection of the little one with the rest of the family.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of regret quotes about love and mistakes. Reget can be so haunting especially when you dwell on it. It makes your present life miserable and does not allow you to focus on the path ahead. Quotes about regret can help you let go of whatever is holding you back.

Regretting about the past things in your life can weigh you down and inhibit your progress. Accepting the situation and welcoming forgiveness sets you on the path of recovery. This compilation of regret quotes is an excellent way to make peace with yourself and move on.

Source: Legit.ng