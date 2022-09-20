Amid the lingering ASUU strike in Nigeria, President Buhari's daughter-in-law, Zahra Buhari has graduated from the university

Zahra who is married to the president's son, Yusuf, bagged a degree in Architectural Science (First Class honours)

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari, congratulated her daughter-in-law in a Facebook post but did not reveal the name of the university where she graduated from

Zahra B Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter-in-law, has bagged a degree in Architectural Science.

The president's daughter-in-law who is married to President Buhari's son, Yusuf, graduated with a First Class.

Zahra Buhari, daughter-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, has bagged a degree in Architectural Science, graduating with a First Class. Photo credit: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari

Although the university where she graduated was not revealed, her mother and Nigeria's First Lady, Ms Aisha Buhari, congratulated her in a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 20.

She wrote on Facebook:

“Congratulations to Mrs. Zahra B Buhari on your graduation with First Class Honors in Architectural Science. Wishing you all the best!”

Zahra is the daughter of Nasiru Ado Bayero, Emir of Bichi. Yusuf and Zahra got married on August 20, 2021, in Kano state.

The development has triggered mixed reactions especially as it comes amid the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Zahra Buhari-Indimi's graduation: What Nigerians are saying

Adnan Mukhtar Tudunwada said:

"Shame on you. ASUU are on strike."

Nwobodo Ifeanyi said:

"Insensitivity at it's best."

Peter Omoniyi Gidado commented:

"Isn't it funny that some of those condemning this post will still go ahead and vote BAT next year??

"Our Mumu Never Do!"

Patience Nnedinsọ Eze said:

"Congratulations to her but, you should not have shared this on social media... It is insensitive to the plight of many Nigerians who are at home and whose children are currently not in school because of ASUU Strike..."

Akata Victor said:

"Congratulations to Zahra While Nigerian Students are wasting away for Six months and counting.

"I wish, for a second, that our leaders were humane and considerate sometimes. I wish, really! I wish!!!"

Dimbo Atiya said:

"This is insensitive because there are millions of other children at home because of your husband’s incompetence. Let’s call a spade a spade."

Nigerian students occupy Lagos airport in protest against ASUU strike

Meanwhile, amid dissatisfaction with the ongoing ASUU strike that is in its seventh month, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has staged a mass protest at the Murtala International Airport, Lagos.

A video of the students sighted by Legit.ng confirmed that the Lagos Airport was taken over by students with security personnel present at the scene of the protest.

In another viral video, the students were seen in their numbers singing solidarity songs non-violently as security operatives were on standby observing from a distance.

