70+ Yahoo boys quotes you need to hear and understand in 2022

Everybody in Nigeria knows Yahoo boys, who they are, what they do, and what they are known for. Some praise them, and some distaste their activities. The only thing that stays unchanged is that they have become extremely famous, and everyone speaks about how wealthy they are. Below are some Yahoo boys quotes to help you understand them better.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Person in a black long sleeve shirt playing computer. Photo: pexels.com, @mikhailnilov (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Since the beginning of the 2000s, Nigerian people have received access to the internet. This has led to the appearance of these Yahoo boys and the growth of internet swindling. This tendency has quickly become extremely popular among young people in Nigeria, no matter how illegal. Strangely, the Yahoo boys soon became respectable people in society.

Top Yahoo boys quotes

Yahoo boys have their sayings that are characteristic of their circle. These sayings are one of the means that help to detect them among your relations. Give attention to your friends in case you hear them say something like:

Work hard for the money. If it requires no sleeping at night, stay awake all night long.

Even if you complete school and find a job, you will never get enough of the country we all live in. I could make much more from one transfer.

If you get a job, what do you have? You are promoted, and you keep on suffering until the next one. It's not the life I want to have, so I choose a better way.

Sometimes you just can't make all of it on your own, and you need to involve some jazz (the slang word for "voodoo practices"). Some guys just have special bracelets, while others bring animals or sleep in the baba's house.

Those who do the g-plus (the slang word for the mixture of fraud and voodoo practices) know they are earning bloody money.

Everybody who does it knows that it's a crime, guy. What then? Everyone in this country is a criminal under disguise.

If you have a legal job, you come home from it and need to do even more to provide for your living. The only thing that cheers you up is that your hands are clean.

Do you know many Yahoo boys who have N38 million?

I love it because I am my only boss. I don't report to anybody. I can work when I want and sleep when I want.

Everyone around you is maga (a humiliating term used to determine the foreigners deceived by the Yahoo boys). Don't worry; they still exist. Even you are a maga. If I tell you that I have some item sold at a lower price, for only N500,000, you will say, oh my gosh, I want it! I sell you something worth N100,000, and here you are! We don't rob old white guys only.

Yahoo boys are scamming everything they can see around them. These are companies, banks, and every person who's ready to part with money.

People usually think that all Yahoo boys are millionaires. It's not true. Some of them just can't make ends meet.

Some of the boys are messing with jazz. They have a special amulet given to them by the baba, and they have it in their gang to boost their success. If you want to join them, you must swear a special loyalty oath.

This country where we live is full of hypocrisy. People curse Yahoo boys when they talk about them, but when Yahoo boys give them money, these fake ones don't refuse to take it.

If not for the Yahoo boys, a good half of cinemas, cafes, and clubs would go broke and close down. We spend a great deal of money there. We help people. Yes, we do a crime. I know it, but nobody is a saint.

All this hustle around the Yahoo boys is sometimes quite hard. While working, I'm never resting; I'm always alert. When police officers see you looking better than other people in the street, they consider you a Yahoo boy at once.

When I have a family, I want to turn legit. I want to invest my money and live honestly. This is not a kind of life for a family.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Popular Yahoo boys' slang

A young man in a floral shirt on white background. Photo: pexels.com, @manuelmichael (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yahoo boys are known to have mastered the art of duping people through various online and offline dirty tricks. Some of their commonly used slang is listed below.

G Boy: Another name for a Yahoo Boy.

Another name for a Yahoo Boy. Bombing: To find a victim online.

To find a victim online. Aza: This simply means account number or bank account

This simply means account number or bank account Format: A well-organized message they send to their victims.

A well-organized message they send to their victims. Grinding: Chatting with a victim.

Chatting with a victim. Maga/Mugu/Client: What they call their victim.

What they call their victim. Picker: Foreigner used as a mule, which helps open foreign bank accounts and receives money, then helps them forward such money to Nigeria

Foreigner used as a mule, which helps open foreign bank accounts and receives money, then helps them forward such money to Nigeria Loader: The person that deposits fake money into their victim account.

The person that deposits fake money into their victim account. Jonzing: This is used when a prospect/target victim has discovered the pranks of the yahoo boys but pretends to play along.

This is used when a prospect/target victim has discovered the pranks of the yahoo boys but pretends to play along. Oka Ti Fo/Ise Ti Ja: The secret has leaked.

The secret has leaked. Balling/Baller: Spending money lavishly, while baller is the G-boy spending lavishly.

Spending money lavishly, while baller is the G-boy spending lavishly. Fools: This simply means buying a large pool of possible victims, picking over time from the pool who to fraud.

This simply means buying a large pool of possible victims, picking over time from the pool who to fraud. Wash: Fake currency. Or in another context, it might mean when a person is telling a lie.

Fake currency. Or in another context, it might mean when a person is telling a lie. Gbenusi: In cyber scam parlance, this means 'celebrate or throw a big party after a successful deal'.

In cyber scam parlance, this means 'celebrate or throw a big party after a successful deal'. Sana Wole: Begin the party with fireworks. Yahoo boys use the expression at parties.

Begin the party with fireworks. Yahoo boys use the expression at parties. Westy: This word is derived from the expression Western Union; this is the means through which yahoo boys claim whatever money has been deposited into their account by victims.

This word is derived from the expression Western Union; this is the means through which yahoo boys claim whatever money has been deposited into their account by victims. Japa: Run Away, escape, make headway.

Run Away, escape, make headway. Lamgbe: Someone who is slow/foolish, usually described as a victim that falls easily.

Someone who is slow/foolish, usually described as a victim that falls easily. Omo Ope: A highly successful yahoo boy.

A highly successful yahoo boy. Baba Ajasco: Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigeria Police specially saddled with the task of handling cases involving hardened criminals.

Yahoo boy motivational quotes

Silhouette group of people standing on the grass field. Photo: pexels.com, @apgpotr (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite the fact that the Yahoo boys are a bad group, they do not hesitate to motivate themselves in their daily lives. Below are some of their motivational quotes.

When I dey hustles for glory, you have been dey toast glory.

Traffic wey dey vexes driver na im dey give gala seller joy, no dey whine grace.

The street no dey smile, hustle make your charger no first you blow.

No throwaway your garri say your neighbour dey cook rice. Him gas fit finish.

You dey use envy look am, na why e be like show off.

God show us d way or forgives us for being lost.

If you want yeye for this life, it depends on the person.

Na person whey work for the night go chop for morning

Many juju dey but na Baba God dey run our own.

Rain wey beat us today go wash our Benz tomorrow. Aje!

Give your guys an update, one person no dey do convoy.

Hustle hard so the person wey you wan shock no go shock you first.

Hot water wey dey make egg strong dey make yam soft. Be humble.

Today, we chop bread. Tomorrow, we go buy the bakery. Iyanu ma shele.

They only see the champagne, they can't see the champ's pain.

Trust the process. Even traffic lights go red before green go show.

The street no dey smile. Hustle make your charger no first you blow.

Who soak garri for morning fit chop jollof rice for night. Everything na grace.

Person wey no open door for us, we go still come back buy the whole building. Aje.

Naija street quotes

A view of a man with orange hair. Photo: pexels.com, @fireworksportraits (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most Yahoo boys are out on the streets trying to make a living. Here are some quotes to help you relate to Nigerian street life.

Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.

Good things happen to those who hustle.

The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately.

When I started courting the hustle, failure became my past. Now I am engaged in the game and married to success.

Things may come to those who wait, but only things left by those who hustle.

Be wiser than others if you can, but do not tell them so.

A good businessman must have a nose for business the same way a journalist has a nose for news. In places where people see a lot of obstacles, I see a lot of opportunities. A good businessman sees where others don't see.

Don't get really good at something you don't want to do.

Don't give up on your goals for a little bit of comfort. Instead, grow, jump and hustle.

If you have dreams, then wake up early, put on your boots, and start your hustle.

The way to get things started is to stop talking and begin.

There is no shortcut to the top of the palm tree.

Hustlers do not sleep. They take a nap.

One whose seeds have not sprouted does not give up planting.

Let your hustle be louder than your mouth.

To hustle is like being a farmer. Work first to enjoy all the fruits with your loved ones later.

A little inaccuracy sometimes saves tons of explanations.

You cannot climb to the top of the mountain without crushing some weeds with your feet.

Do the little things. Looking back, they'd have made the greatest change in the future.

It would be better not to know so many things than to know so many things that are not so.

Prayer for yahoo boy

Yahoo boys, like most of us, believe in the existence of God and look to him for everything. Here are some Yahoo boys' prayers.

Baba God, bless our hustles today, make winch no carry our clients go away.

When I dey hustle for glory, you been dey toast glory.

Battery wey full go still low, battery wey low goes still full. Our prayer be said make charger no spoil.

Rain wey beat us today go wash our Benz tomorrow on God.

Scam de rich feed de poor collect from de devil and run to God.

Hustle !!! , God weah give you avalon go give u g wagon

The Yahoo boys quotes above depict the lifestyle the Yahoo boys have chosen for themselves as well as how they earn money. These Yahoo quotes will help you understand their lifestyles and their slang.

READ ALSO: 75 beautiful mermaid quotes to put in your Instagram caption

Legit.ng recently published an article with 75 lovely mermaid quotes to use as Instagram captions. A mermaid is a legendary sea creature. They usually have a human upper body with a female head and a fishtail.

People have various beliefs about these lovely mythical creatures. If you like them, you might want to memorize a few mermaid quotes to use as Instagram captions.

Source: Legit.ng