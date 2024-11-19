When you first see a Maine Coon cat, you may think of this kind of giant as a fierce animal. However, the majority of Maine Coons are loving, easygoing sweethearts. Although they are not appropriate for every home, Maine Coons are the most adaptable cats in the world. Here is a list of the world record largest Maine Coon cats.

Stewie (L), Barivel (C), and Cygnus (R) Maine Coons. Photo: @Longercat, @GuinnessWorldRecords, @darleyhousevets on Facebook (modified by author)

Maine Coon breed are large, robust cats native to Maine that are intelligent, outgoing, and lively. Their large, bushy tail, long coat, and muscular, athletic body distinguish them. Males of this large domestic cat breed can weigh up to 18 pounds, while females weigh 16 pounds.

World record for largest Maine Coon cat

Maine Coon cats are unique, devoted companions for both people and families. Cat lovers will love their friendly dispositions, energetic demeanour, and distinctive appearance. The eight world record largest Maine Coon cats are listed here from the largest.

1. Stewie

Stewie had a remarkable length of 48.5 inches. Photo: @Longercat, @UrbanPetHospital on Facebook (modified by author)

Record: Largest Maine Coon cat ever recorded

Largest Maine Coon cat ever recorded Length/Size: 48.5 inches (4 feet 0.5 inches)

48.5 inches (4 feet 0.5 inches) Location: Reno, Nevada

Mymains Stewart Gilligan, sometimes known as Stewie, is the biggest Maine Coon cat ever recorded. He was renowned for his gregarious curiosity and had a remarkable length of 48.5 inches, verified on 28 August 2010. Stewie previously held the record for the longest tail on a domestic cat, with a length of 41.5 cm (16.3 inches).

Sadly, Stewie died when he was eight years old in 2013. However, for now, the inhabitant of Reno, Nevada, continues to hold the record for the largest Maine Coon cat ever. He visited the nearby senior centre as a licensed therapy animal. Biggest Maine Coon Stewie will be remembered for his large heart.

2. Barivel

Barivel measures a height of 3 feet 11 inches (47.2 inches). Photo: @GuinnessWorldRecords on Facebook (modified by author)

Record: Longest-living Maine Coon cat

Longest-living Maine Coon cat Length/Size: 47.2 inches (3 feet 11 inches)

47.2 inches (3 feet 11 inches) Location: Vigevano, Italy

Barivel is among the longest-living animals in the world in the cat family. After being granted the title by the Guinness Book of World Records, Barivel assumed the throne on 22 May 2018. With his measured height of 3 feet 11 inches (47.2 inches), Barivel was only an inch shorter than a standard hockey net.

This cat breed travels in a buggy pushed by his pet parents in public. He leads a lavish lifestyle, yet his name, roughly translated as "clown" in English, hardly fits his solemn and reserved demeanour.

3. Ludo

Ludo was included in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2017. Photo: @GuinnessWorldRecords on Facebook (modified by author)

Record: Former record-holder for the largest Maine Coon cat

Former record-holder for the largest Maine Coon cat Length/Size: 46.6 inches (3 feet 10.6 inches)

46.6 inches (3 feet 10.6 inches) Location: Wakefield, UK

The UK town of Wakefield can take pride in the fact that, for a short period, they were home to the world's largest Maine Coon cat. Only a year before Barivel won the award, Ludo was inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records in 2017. He was just one inch shorter than his Italian counterpart, standing at 3 ft. 10.6 in (46.6 inches).

Ludo lived with his owner, Kelsey Gill, with three other Maine Coon cats. He was a friendly, loving cat who enjoyed cuddling. A rush of photo sessions accompanied Ludo's brief stint as the biggest Maine Coon in the world. Due to his size, Ludo was not as agile as some other cats. He sadly passed away in June of 2019.

4. Omar

Record: Potential world record holder

Potential world record holder Length/Size: 4 feet 11 inches (150 cm)

4 feet 11 inches (150 cm) Location: Australia

Although the Guinness Book of World Records judges have not yet judged Omar, an orange tabby Maine Coon, he has the potential to depose Barivel if his owner, Stephy Horst, claims that he is four feet and eleven inches are accurate.

Whether he is the world's biggest Maine Coon or not, Omar has a following that deserves international acclaim. He has over 147K followers on his Instagram account as of 2024. The adoration for Omar will probably increase even if he does not develop to the point where he can get the record.

Omar wakes up at 5 am, eats some dry cat food for breakfast, relaxes on the trampoline, walks around the house, plays in the backyard, and has raw kangaroo meat for dinner.

5. Cygnus

Cygnus set the record for the longest tail for a domesticated cat in 2017. Photo: @AnnexCatRescue, @darleyhousevets on Facebook (modified by author)

Record: Longest tail of any domestic cat

Longest tail of any domestic cat Length/Size: Tail length 17.58 inches (44.7 cm)

Tail length 17.58 inches (44.7 cm) Location: Detroit, Michigan

Cygnus, a Maine Coon from Detroit, Michigan, stood out from the others thanks to his distinctive silver markings, but his tail made him a world record. His tail, at 17.58 inches, was the longest of any domestic cat in history, not just of Maine Coon cats. As the cat with the longest tail among domestic felines, Cygnus has entered the new Guinness World Record.

Strangely enough, Cygnus also lived with the biggest cat ever recorded, Arcturus, a Savannah breed cat that was an enormous 48.4 inches in length. Unfortunately, a fire claimed the lives of both Cygnus and Arcturus in 2017.

6. Samson

The late Samson was largest domestic cat in New York, United States. Photo: @catstradamus on Facebook (modified by author)

Record: Largest domestic cat in New York

Largest domestic cat in New York Length/Size: 40 inches (3 feet 4 inches)

40 inches (3 feet 4 inches) Location: New York, United States

Samson is frequently considered the largest domestic cat in New York, United States, with a length of more than 3 feet (40 inches) and a weight of 28 pounds. With a large following on multiple social media sites, Samson was a Maine Coon cat that was quite popular.

His admirers loved him because he knew how to live life to the fullest and was a fantastic feline specimen. Given his cute face and lovable cat grin, it is therefore not surprising that he was adored by so many. Regretfully, Samson died in September 2022 because of a poorly executed veterinary surgery.

7. Lotus

Lotus is one of the largest cats in the world, weighing 22 pounds. Photo: @catsnkittys on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Record: One of the largest Maine Coon cats in the world

One of the largest Maine Coon cats in the world Length/Size: 40 inches (3 feet 4 inches)

40 inches (3 feet 4 inches) Location: Sweden

Originally from Sweden, Lotus is a gorgeous tabby Maine Coon. He is unquestionably one of the largest cats in the world due to his weight of 22 pounds and 40 inches long. Any person who loves cats would be lucky to have her as a pet, as he is intelligent and very loving.

If you are seeking a trustworthy and affectionate feline friend, a Maine Coon like Lotus is an excellent option to consider. Lotus is a gorgeous and peaceful cat that has gained the love and respect of many cat lovers.

8. Moonwalk Magnum

Moonwalk Magnum is among Europe's heaviest and largest cats. Photo: @MaineCoonSavannah on Facebook (modified by author)

Record: Among Europe's heaviest and largest cats

Among Europe's heaviest and largest cats Length/Size: 36 inches (3 feet)

36 inches (3 feet) Location: Chaillé-les-Marais, France

Born in Chaillé-les-Marais, France, Moonwalk Magnum is a grey and white Maine Coon. With a maximum weight of 28 pounds, he is among Europe's heaviest and largest cats. His owners remarked on his gigantic height. By the time he was fully grown, he was approximately three feet longer than the typical Maine Coon.

When global cat lovers noticed his massive size and alluring attributes, he became famous online. Maine Coon cat Moonwalk Magnum is well known for its size and appearance. He is four feet long (36 inches) from nose to tail.

What is the heaviest Maine Coon cat on record?

Despite being obese, the largest Maine Coon ever recorded weighed 35 pounds. The winners of healthy shows are huge, but not that big. Females normally weigh 10 to 15 pounds, while males weigh 15 to 25 pounds.

Testosterone levels cause males to have larger frames, which accounts for the stark size disparity. The largest and most well-known cat breed in the world is the Maine Coon cat.

Is there a cat bigger than a Maine Coon?

Maine Coons are regarded as some of the most giant cats kept indoors. They are very affectionate and have large, fluffy coats. They can weigh up to 20 pounds and reach 40 inches long.

How big do large Maine Coon cats get?

Male Maine Coon cats typically weigh between 6 and 8 kg, while females usually weigh between 3.5 and 5.5 kg. The adult Maine Coon can grow up to 1 meter in length, including the tail, and range in height from 25 to 41 cm.

These world record largest Maine Coon cats showcase the remarkable size and charm this breed is known for. Each of these feline giants has made history with their impressive stature, setting records that inspire awe among cat lovers.

