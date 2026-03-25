Representative Nancy Mace has voiced strong opposition to deploying US troops in Iran following a House Armed Services briefing

She warned that the war risks losing both congressional and public support if discrepancies in military objectives continue

Her remarks underline growing concerns in Washington about transparency and trust in the handling of the conflict

On March 25, 2026, Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina shared her strong opposition to deploying American troops in Iran.

Writing on X, she revealed her concerns after attending a House Armed Services Committee briefing.

Nancy Mace opposes US troops in Iran after House Armed Services briefing. Photo credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

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Nancy Mace’s statement on Iran war

Mace stated:

“Just walked out of a House Armed Services briefing on Iran. Let me repeat: I will not support troops on the ground in Iran, even more so after this briefing.

“The justifications presented to the American public for the war in Iran were not the same military objectives we were briefed on today in the House Armed Services Committee. This gap is deeply troubling. The longer this war continues, the faster it will lose the support of Congress and the American people.”

Growing concerns in congress

Her comments highlight a growing unease among lawmakers about the direction of US involvement in Iran. The difference between what the public has been told and what officials are briefing behind closed doors is raising questions about transparency and trust.

Mace warned that the war risks losing both congressional backing and public support if these discrepancies continue. Her remarks underline the importance of clear communication between government leaders and citizens, especially during times of conflict.

See the X post below:

Who is Nancy Mace?

Congresswoman Mace, born in Fort Bragg and raised in the Lowcountry. Raised by a retired Army General and a retired school teacher, Mace learned the value of hard work early on. After leaving high school at 17, she began her journey in the workforce, starting as a waitress at the Waffle House on College Park Road in Ladson.

Despite this early setback, Mace's determination led her to achieve academic excellence. She graduated from The Citadel, making history as the first female graduate from its Corps of Cadets in 1999. Continuing her education, she earned a master's degree from The University of Georgia in 2004.

Driven by her commitment to education, Mace obtained her high school diploma through college courses at Trident Technical College in North Charleston.

Transitioning into public service, she garnered acclaim as one of the most fiscally conservative members of the South Carolina General Assembly, while also championing conservation efforts.

Mace penned "In The Company of Men: A Woman at The Citadel," published by Simon & Schuster in 2001. Building on her diverse experiences, she established her own company in 2008, specializing in technology, PR & marketing, and commercial real estate.

She advocates for economic policies that strengthen the nation's economy while opposing tax hikes and harmful regulations. Her dedication extends to curbing wasteful government spending, earning her the 2023 White Coat Waste Warrior Award. Additionally, her commitment to education and job training for the underprivileged earned her the Champion Award from Palmetto Goodwill, alongside an impressive 97% rating with Conservation Voters of South Carolina.

Public support for the Iran war declines as lawmakers raise concerns. Photo credit: OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

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