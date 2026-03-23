A flight attendant survives the Air Canada Express crash at LaGuardia Airport in New York, United States, while two pilots tragically die

First responders found the flight attendant still strapped in her jumpseat outside the wreckage on Sunday night, March 22. 2026

It was gathered that 71 passengers and crew were on board; many were hospitalised, but several have since been discharged

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

New York, United States - A flight attendant has miraculously survived the crash of an Air Canada Express regional jet at LaGuardia Airport in New York, United States.

Tragically, the two pilots were killed in the accident, which also left scores of other people injured.

Tragedy as an Air Canada crash kill 2 pilots. Photo credit: @aviationbrk

Source: Twitter

The first responders found the flight attendant still strapped in her jumpseat on the tarmac outside the airplane late on Sunday night, March 22, 2026.

Air Canada crash: How flight attendant miraculously survived

It was gathered that the flight attendant was thrown out of the wreckage of the Bombardier CRJ-900.

The airplane collided with an airport fire truck, obliterating the cockpit and the first couple of rows of the aircraft.

As reported by PYOK, sources close to the investigation say the badly injured flight attendant is expected to survive the crash.

According to AOL, two sources briefed on the investigation reported that:

"An Air Canada flight attendant was found by Port Authority Police still strapped in her jumpseat outside of the plane.

“The flight attendant is hurt - but will be OK ."

72 passengers and crew were on board the regional jet, which was operated on behalf of Air Canada by Jazz Aviation.

The two pilots and one flight attendant were at the very front of the aircraft in a rear-facing jumpseat.

No fewer than 41 passengers, crew, and several airport fire officers have been hospitalized.

It was gathered that 32 people have so far been discharged.

Air Canada crash: Pilot, co-pilot declared dead

Recall that aviation authorities said an Air Canada jet operated by Jazz Aviation collided with a firetruck at LaGuardia Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed the late-night runway incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Aviation officials said the flight had departed from Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, while authorities shut the runway and launched a full investigation into the collision.

Aircraft 9G-AD7 crashes in Ghana

Previously, Legit.ng reported that an aircraft with the code or designation 9G-AD7, alleged to be carrying two passengers, reportedly crashed, claiming the lives of both individuals on board.

A report made available by Yen confirmed the incident while also sharing additional details on where the plane was headed when it met with tragedy.

In the detailed publication, it was revealed that the aircraft 9G-AD7 was headed to a specific location in Ghana but crashed in an area identified as Oninku Park in Tema Community 1. The two people on board, a passenger and a pilot, both lost their lives in the unexpected incident.

Source: Legit.ng