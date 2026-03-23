Cockpit audio released after a fatal plane crash captured urgent runway warnings moments before an Air Canada Express aircraft struck a fire truck

The collision at LaGuardia Airport killed both the pilot and co-pilot and forced a full airport shutdown

US aviation authorities have launched parallel investigations as flights were delayed or diverted through the night

Cockpit audio released by investigators has captured the final exchanges between air traffic controllers and flight crew moments before a fatal runway collision involving an Air Canada Express aircraft at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

The late-night accident claimed the lives of both the pilot and co-pilot and led to the temporary shutdown of the busy airport, CBS reported.

Visible damage to the nose of the Air Canada Express aircraft after the collision. Photo: LaGuardia

Source: Twitter

The recording reveals growing urgency on the runway shortly before the crash. Controllers were heard issuing repeated warnings to a ground vehicle.

“Stop. Stop. Stop,” one voice said several times, just seconds before another transmission confirmed that a collision had occurred.

Final seconds on crowded runway

Officials said the CRJ 900 aircraft, operated by Jazz Aviation for Air Canada Express, was landing on Runway 4 at about 11.40 pm local time when it struck an aircraft rescue and firefighting truck.

The truck belonged to the Port Authority and had been responding to a separate incident involving another aircraft that had earlier reported a problem.

Seconds after the impact, the controller informed the crew,

“I see you collided with the vehicle… hold position.”

Moments later, further instructions confirmed that the runway was no longer operational.

Two pilots died from injury after the deadly crash that chopped off the plane's nose. Photo: LaGuardia

Source: Getty Images

Airport shut down after collision

Emergency crews were dispatched immediately as authorities moved to secure the scene. Air traffic control transmissions confirmed that the affected runway was closed, followed by an announcement that the entire airport had been shut down.

“I repeat, Runway 422 is closed at this Time.

Tower car 90, LaGuardia Airport is closed at this time,” the recording concluded.

Authorities later confirmed that both pilots died from injuries sustained in the collision. Several people inside the fire truck were injured, though most passengers avoided serious harm.

The aircraft was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members at the time.

Federal investigation underway

Visuals from the scene showed extensive damage to the nose of the aircraft. Passengers were evacuated and transported away from the runway by bus as flights were diverted or delayed through the night.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop shortly after the crash, while the National Transportation Safety Board opened a formal investigation.

Officials said early information suggested the fire truck had clearance to cross the runway, though the exact sequence of events remains under review.

Plane carrying 260 develops fault mid-air

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Qatar Airways aircraft operating a scheduled international service was forced to return to Lagos on the night of Friday, January 16, after developing a technical problem shortly after departure.

The flight made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport following coordination with aviation authorities.

Airport officials said the pilot detected a mechanical issue minutes after takeoff and immediately contacted Air Traffic Controllers to request an air return. Clearance was granted without delay, allowing the aircraft to land safely at the Lagos airport. There were 260 people on board, made up of 248 passengers and 12 crew members.

Source: Legit.ng