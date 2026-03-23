Leading examination board JAMB announced the availability of UTME 2026 mock examination slips for candidates

UTME 2026 candidates can now print their slips from JAMB's official website, the agency said on Monday, March 23

Access to the slip requires candidates’ registration numbers to ensure convenient printing and proper record-keeping

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf brings over nine years of experience reporting on education across Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday, March 23, informed candidates who registered for the 2026 mock examination that their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) slips are now available for printing on its website.

In a social media post, JAMB advised candidates to visit https://jamb.gov.ng to access and print their slips.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB announces that UTME 2026 mock exam slips are now available for candidates to print. Photo credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

JAMB said via X:

"On the website, select "2-Session 2026 MOCK SLIP PRINTING"; insert your registration number to print."

Mock UTME mandatory for registered candidates

Legit.ng's review of the weekly bulletin issued by JAMB on Monday, March 23, indicates that the 2026 mock UTME is mandatory for registered candidates.

JAMB said:

"All candidates who indicated interest in the Mock UTME during registration are required to participate in the exercise.

"Although the Mock UTME is designed as an optional preparatory exercise, it is limited to a specific number of candidates. Indicating interest secures a valuable slot that could otherwise have been allocated to another candidate.

"Consequently, failure to participate after securing a slot deprives other interested candidates of the opportunity and will not be condoned.

"Absence from the Mock UTME after indicating interest will attract appropriate consequences. All affected candidates are therefore strongly advised to make the necessary arrangements to participate in the Mock UTME scheduled for Saturday, 28th March 2026."

UTME 2026 candidates prepare to print their Mock UTME Notification Slips from the JAMB website ahead of the examination. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

JAMB extends exam time for 2026 mock UTME

Furthermore, JAMB disclosed that candidates scheduled for the 2026 mock UTME will spend more time in the examination compared to previous years.

Legit.ng reports that, while the Mock UTME is traditionally conducted over two hours, it has been extended to four hours for the 2026 exercise.

JAMB stated:

"This adjustment is designed to give candidates ample opportunity to familiarise themselves with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment.

"Accordingly, two Mock UTME sessions will be held on Saturday, 28th March 2026, to provide candidates with sufficient exposure ahead of the main examination. Candidates will participate in both sessions consecutively: the first session will run from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., followed by the second session from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

"Candidates are therefore advised to take note of the extended duration for the 2026 Mock UTME."

Read more JAMB and UTME news:

UTME 2026: JAMB releases registration guidelines

Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released detailed guidelines for the registration of candidates for the 2026 UTME.

Prospective candidates are required to have a National Identification Number (NIN), an email address, and other details.

Source: Legit.ng