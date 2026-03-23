JAMB Releases Major Update on Mock UTME 2026, Tells Candidates What to Do
- Leading examination board JAMB announced the availability of UTME 2026 mock examination slips for candidates
- UTME 2026 candidates can now print their slips from JAMB's official website, the agency said on Monday, March 23
- Access to the slip requires candidates’ registration numbers to ensure convenient printing and proper record-keeping
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf brings over nine years of experience reporting on education across Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday, March 23, informed candidates who registered for the 2026 mock examination that their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) slips are now available for printing on its website.
In a social media post, JAMB advised candidates to visit https://jamb.gov.ng to access and print their slips.
JAMB said via X:
"On the website, select "2-Session 2026 MOCK SLIP PRINTING"; insert your registration number to print."
Mock UTME mandatory for registered candidates
Legit.ng's review of the weekly bulletin issued by JAMB on Monday, March 23, indicates that the 2026 mock UTME is mandatory for registered candidates.
JAMB said:
"All candidates who indicated interest in the Mock UTME during registration are required to participate in the exercise.
"Although the Mock UTME is designed as an optional preparatory exercise, it is limited to a specific number of candidates. Indicating interest secures a valuable slot that could otherwise have been allocated to another candidate.
"Consequently, failure to participate after securing a slot deprives other interested candidates of the opportunity and will not be condoned.
"Absence from the Mock UTME after indicating interest will attract appropriate consequences. All affected candidates are therefore strongly advised to make the necessary arrangements to participate in the Mock UTME scheduled for Saturday, 28th March 2026."
JAMB extends exam time for 2026 mock UTME
Furthermore, JAMB disclosed that candidates scheduled for the 2026 mock UTME will spend more time in the examination compared to previous years.
Legit.ng reports that, while the Mock UTME is traditionally conducted over two hours, it has been extended to four hours for the 2026 exercise.
JAMB stated:
"This adjustment is designed to give candidates ample opportunity to familiarise themselves with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment.
"Accordingly, two Mock UTME sessions will be held on Saturday, 28th March 2026, to provide candidates with sufficient exposure ahead of the main examination. Candidates will participate in both sessions consecutively: the first session will run from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., followed by the second session from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
"Candidates are therefore advised to take note of the extended duration for the 2026 Mock UTME."
Read more JAMB and UTME news:
- 2026 UTME: How to get JAMB profile code with NIN without attached phone number
- JAMB 2026: Student receives unexpected SMS while trying to register, posts screenshot
- UTME 2026: How to improve your JAMB score, boost admission chances
UTME 2026: JAMB releases registration guidelines
Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released detailed guidelines for the registration of candidates for the 2026 UTME.
Prospective candidates are required to have a National Identification Number (NIN), an email address, and other details.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.