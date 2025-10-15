Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Washington, DC, United States - The US Department of State has revoked the visas of six foreigners for celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk on social media.

Legit.ng reports that the conservative political activist was shot dead at a rally in September.

The US Department of State said aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed.

The department made this known in a post shared via its X handle @StateDept on Tuesday evening, October 14, 2025.

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans. The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.”

The US department listed the affected foreigners to include:

An Argentine national said that Kirk “devoted his entire life spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric” and deserves to burn in hell. A South African national mocked Americans grieving the loss of Kirk, saying “they’re hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom” and alleging “he was used to astroturf a movement of white nationalist trailer trash.” A Mexican national said that Kirk “died being a racist, he died being a misogynist” and stated that “there are people who deserve to die. There are people who would make the world better off dead.” A Brazilian national charged that “Charlie Kirk was the reason for a N@zi rally where they marched in homage to him” and that Kirk “DIED TOO LATE.” A German national celebrated Kirk’s death and attempted to justify his murder, writing, “when fascists die, democrats don’t complain.” A Paraguayan national charged that “Charlie Kirk was a son of a b**** and he died by his own rules.”

Trump Hails Charlie Kirk as “Great American Hero”

Recall that US President Donald Trump led tributes to Charlie Kirk at a packed memorial service in Arizona, calling him a “great American hero” and “martyr”.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, delivered a powerful message of forgiveness, contrasting with Trump’s fiery rhetoric against political opponents.

The event, attended by nearly 100,000 mourners and top Trump officials, depicted Kirk’s influence on conservative youth and the deepening political divide in America.

Charlie Kirk's alleged killer mentions his full name

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that a video posted on social media shows the moment Tyler Robinson started answering for his alleged crime in court.

The 22-year-old who allegedly killed the conservative figure Charlie Kirk appeared in court for the first time in Utah.

He allegedly fatally shot the activist when he was answering questions during an event at Utah Valley University.

