The United States purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million, ending Russia's presence in North America and securing American access to the Pacific northern rim

Initially dismissed as “Seward’s Folly,” the acquisition later proved valuable with the discovery of gold in 1896 and Alaska’s strategic importance during World War II

This pivotal decision highlighted the US’s ambition for expansion and its rise as a global power

The purchase of Alaska in 1867 marked the conclusion of Russia’s efforts to establish trade and settlements along the Pacific coast of North America.

The acquisition not only ended Russia's presence in the region but also solidified the United States’ emergence as a key power in the Asia-Pacific area.

Reason Why US Bought an Entire State from Russia for $7.2 Million

Source: Getty Images

Russia, financially weakened and unable to support major settlements after its defeat in the Crimean War, decided to sell Alaska to the US, believing the move would counter British ambitions in the Pacific.

Key developments in the sale

Russia initially offered Alaska to the United States in 1859, but the American Civil War delayed negotiations. In March 1867, Secretary of State William Seward revived the proposal, finalising an agreement with Russian Minister Edouard de Stoeckl to purchase Alaska for $7.2 million.

The Senate approved the treaty on April 9, and President Andrew Johnson signed it on May 28. Alaska was formally transferred to US control on October 18, 1867, ensuring American access to the Pacific northern rim.

Scepticism and Alaska’s growing importance

Initially, Alaska received little attention from the United States, governed under various temporary administrations.

Critics dubbed the purchase “Seward’s Folly,” questioning its value until 1896, when a major gold deposit was discovered in the Yukon, establishing Alaska as a gateway to the Klondike gold fields.

The strategic importance of Alaska was further recognised during World War II, and it officially became a US state on January 3, 1959.

Historical legacy of Alaska’s purchase

From its natural resources to its critical geographic location, Alaska has played an essential role in strengthening the United States’ economy and security.

The 1867 purchase remains a pivotal moment in American history, reflecting the country’s vision for expansion and its rise as a global power.

About Alaska

Alaska is the largest state in the United States. Rich in natural resources, including oil, gas, and gold, Alaska’s value became evident with the discovery of gold deposits in 1896.

It holds strategic importance due to its location in the Asia-Pacific region and played a crucial role in World War II.

Known for its stunning landscapes, including glaciers, mountains, and diverse wildlife, Alaska officially became the 49th US state on January 3, 1959. Today, it remains integral to American economy, security, and exploration.

