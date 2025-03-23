Mount Spurr in Alaska is showing signs of an impending eruption, with elevated gas emissions and ongoing seismic activity being recorded since April 2024

Experts warn that an explosive event at the Crater Peak side vent could send ash plumes 50,000 feet high, potentially blanketing Anchorage in ash

While scientists continue to monitor the situation, the exact timing of the eruption remains uncertain

Alaska – Scientists are closely monitoring Mount Spurr, an 11,000-foot stratovolcano located 81 miles west of Anchorage, as it exhibits signs of an impending eruption.

On March 7, 2025, the volcano released elevated levels of gas emissions from both its summit and the Crater Peak side vent—the latter being the most likely site of a future eruption.

Scientists on High Alert as 'Explosive' Volcano is Likely to Erupt Within Weeks

Source: Getty Images

According to DailyMail UK, this marks the latest development in Mount Spurr’s period of unrest, which began in April 2024 with increased seismic activity and surface swelling, signalling rising magma.

Potential impact of an explosive eruption

An eruption at Mount Spurr’s Crater Peak side vent is expected to be explosive, sending ash plumes up to 50,000 feet into the atmosphere.

Each explosive event could last three to four hours, potentially blanketing Anchorage and nearby communities in ash and forcing disruptions to air travel.

The eruption may also trigger destructive mudslides and avalanches, but experts say no populated areas lie within the immediate impact radius of such debris flows.

Historical context and current warnings

Mount Spurr last erupted in 1992 and 1953, with both eruptions originating from the Crater Peak side vent.

The 1992 event covered Anchorage in ash and caused an estimated $2 million in damages, including airport closures and cleanup costs.

Matt Haney, scientist-in-charge at the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO), noted that the current signs of unrest, such as increased gas emissions and ongoing earthquakes, resemble patterns observed before the 1992 eruption.

The volcano remains under “advisory” status, indicating elevated unrest.

Uncertainty and next steps

While scientists cannot predict the exact timing of an eruption, the detection of volcanic tremors—prolonged periods of shaking caused by rising magma—would signal that the eruption is imminent.

Haney emphasised the importance of continued monitoring, as forecasting volcanic activity is inherently uncertain.

The AVO has pledged to track Mount Spurr’s activity closely to provide early warnings to affected communities.

About volcano

A volcano is a geological formation where magma, gas, and ash erupt from beneath the Earth's surface. These eruptions can have significant impacts, ranging from creating fertile soil and new landforms to causing widespread destruction.

Volcanic activity can trigger ash clouds, disrupt air travel, affect local ecosystems, and pose health risks, making monitoring and preparedness essential for communities nearby.

