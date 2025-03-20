President Donald Trump announced plans to sign an executive order to begin shutting down the U.S. Department of Education, fulfilling a key campaign promise

The move aims to transfer education authority back to the states, though dismantling the department entirely would require Congressional approval

Critics argue that the closure could exacerbate educational inequalities, while supporters see it as a step toward reducing federal overreach

Washington D.C., USA – President Donald Trump announced plans to sign an executive order on March 20, 2025, to initiate the closure of the U.S. Department of Education.

According to a White House official, the move aligns with Trump’s longstanding campaign promise to eliminate the agency, which has been a frequent target of conservative criticism.

President Trump To Sign an Executive Order Shutting Down the U.S. Department of Education

Source: Getty Images

However, dismantling the department entirely would require Congressional approval, as it was established by an act of Congress in 1979.

White House outlines transition plan

A White House fact sheet revealed that the executive order would direct Education Secretary Linda McMahon to “facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return education authority to the States.”

The administration assured that essential services, programs, and benefits would continue uninterrupted during the transition.

McMahon, during her confirmation hearing, pledged to preserve key initiatives such as Title I funding for low-income schools and Pell grants for college students.

Criticism and concerns from advocates

The announcement has sparked backlash from public school advocates, who argue that eliminating the department would exacerbate inequalities in the American education system. The National Parents Union condemned the move, stating, “This isn’t fixing education. It’s making sure millions of children never get a fair shot.”

Critics also highlighted the department’s critical role in managing $1.6 trillion in federal student loans and overseeing civil rights enforcement in schools.

Conservative support and legislative hurdles

Conservatives have long championed the idea of closing the Education Department, viewing it as wasteful and overly intrusive in state and local education matters.

Trump’s platform framed the department as a hub of “radicals, zealots, and Marxists.” However, even some Republican lawmakers have expressed doubts about the feasibility and political popularity of such a move. A 2023 House amendment to close the agency failed, with bipartisan opposition.

Impact on Federal Education Funding

The department currently allocates billions of dollars annually to schools and colleges, supporting programs for vulnerable students, such as the McKinney-Vento program for homeless students and Title I for low-income schools. Colleges rely heavily on federal financial aid and research grants.

Critics warn that dismantling the department could disrupt these vital funding streams, leaving states and institutions to fill the gap.

Elon Musk announces USAID shutdown agreement with Trump

Legit.ng earlier reported that early on Monday, February 3, Elon Musk announced that he had spoken with President Donald Trump, who “agreed” with him that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) should be shut down.

This announcement came just hours after the president criticised the aid agency’s leadership, calling them “a bunch of radical lunatics.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng