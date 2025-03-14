Four astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) floated weightlessly as they discussed what it felt like to be there

Among the astronauts seen in the fascinating video are NASA's Nick Hague and Sunita Williams, who is due to return to Earth on March 19

Nick Hague, who is part of NASA's Expedition 72, said it usually feels strange when astronauts return to Earth after getting used to floating in space

An astronaut at the International Space Station (ISS) has shared a video showing what life there looks like

In a 30-second video shared on Facebook, the astronaut was spotted standing in a strange position at the space station where there is no gravity.

Nick Hague, Sunita Williams and other astronauts are at the International Space Station. Photo credit: NASA and Facebook/Nick Hague.

In the video, Nick Hague, who is part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Expedition 72, explained what life feels like at the space station.

He said that when an astronaut returns to Earth after a space expedition, it feels very strange to start walking again.

There is no gravity in space, where everything floats in the air, including the humans at the space station.

For instance, Nick himself was seen floating upside down while he was talking with a microphone.

He said:

"You know, it does feel strange when we return to Earth. You know, things are familiar. You go back to your family, your friends and your loved ones. But the thing that feels strange is gravity because up here, you get used to being able to float around and be upside down like I'm right now. And then when I go back down to Earth, I have to feel all of that weight again. I have gotten so used to being lazy and floating up here."

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is due to return to Earth on March 19. Photo credit: Facebook/Nick Hague.

Three other astronauts, including Sunita Williams, were listening. As he let go of the microphone, it floated freely to Sunita Williams, who grabbed it.

When is NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returning to earth?

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were due to return to Earth in 2024 but couldn't make the journey as a result of a malfunction of their Starliner spacecraft.

NASA said:

"NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on June 5, 2024 for its first crewed flight, arriving at the space station on June 6. Following the agency’s decision to return Starliner uncrewed, the duo is currently living and working aboard the space station as part of the Expedition 71/72 crew and will return home in March 2025 aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission."

According to reports, the stranded NASA astronauts will be able to make it to Earth on March 19.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nick Hagues' video

Peter Andreassen said:

"For all of those remarks in here saying that the video is fake, we didn't go to space, earth is flat etc. etc. See a psychiatrist and/or stop doing drugs. You are mentally in a very bad place."

Richard Gay said:

"What a joke for all you people that think that we went to outer space go back and look at the footage of the 1960s spacewalk it looks like Lost in space you ever seen that show."

Matthew Klein said:

"Only people with mental problems deny that we've been to space. Not sure why they feel threatened by the truth."

