President Donald Trump signed an executive order on March 1, designating English as the official language of the United States

The order rescinds a mandate from former President Bill Clinton that required language assistance for non-English speakers and allows agencies to choose whether to offer services in other languages

This move aims to streamline communication and reinforce shared national values, according to the White House

Washington, D.C., USA – President Donald Trump signed an executive order on March 1, designating English as the official language of the United States.

This historic move marks the first time the country has had an official language at the federal level.

The order allows government agencies and organisations that receive federal funding to choose whether to continue offering documents and services in languages other than English.

Rescinding Clinton-era mandate

The executive order rescinds a mandate from former President Bill Clinton that required the government and organisations receiving federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

"Establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society," the order stated.

Encouraging national language adoption

The order emphasised the importance of encouraging new Americans to learn and adopt English as the national language.

"In welcoming new Americans, a policy of encouraging the learning and adoption of our national language will make the United States a shared home and empower new citizens to achieve the American dream," the order stated.

"Speaking English not only opens doors economically, but it helps newcomers engage in their communities, participate in national traditions, and give back to our society."

State-level adoption and legislative efforts

More than 30 states have already passed laws designating English as their official language, according to U.S. English, a group advocating for making English the official language in the United States.

For decades, lawmakers in Congress have introduced legislation to designate English as the official language of the U.S., but those efforts have not succeeded.

Controversy and website changes

Within hours of Trump's inauguration last month, the new administration took down the Spanish language version of the official White House website.

Hispanic advocacy groups and others expressed confusion and frustration at the change. The White House said at the time it was committed to bringing the Spanish language version of the website back online.

As of Saturday, it was still not restored. Trump had previously shut down the Spanish version of the website during his first term, which was restored when President Joe Biden was inaugurated in 2021.

