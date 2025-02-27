Secret US Plane Moving Around Space for Months Finally Captured in Footage

For the first time, the US Space Force shared an image of the record-breaking X-37B space plane while it was in Earth orbit

The image, taken during its most recent secret mission, shows part of the space plane, Earth, and the darkness of space

The X-37B executed aerobraking maneuvers to change its orbit using minimal fuel and set a new endurance record with 908 days in orbit

Washington, D.C., USA – For the first time, an image from the record-breaking US military space plane, X-37B, has been shared while in Earth orbit.

Over the weekend, the US Space Force released a photo taken by the spacecraft during its most recent secret mission.

This marks the first operational image shared while the space plane is in orbit.

Details of the image and mission

The image shows part of the space plane, the blue marble of Earth, and the darkness of space. "An X-37B onboard camera, used to ensure the health and safety of the vehicle, captures an image of Earth while conducting experiments in HEO in 2024," the US Space Force wrote on X.

The X-37B executed a series of first-of-kind maneuvers, called aerobraking, to safely change its orbit using minimal fuel.

X-37B's mission and achievements

The space plane serves as an orbital test platform for various experimentation missions, some of which are classified.

Its seventh mission, known as OTV-7, was launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket in 2023 and included both unclassified and classified experiments.

Throughout its 15 years in operation, X-37B has set new records for time in orbit with each flight.

According to the space plane manufacturer Boeing, X-37B spent 908 days in orbit during its last mission, setting a new endurance record.

