During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on February 24, U.S. President Donald Trump's right hand appeared bruised, prompting health speculation

The White House explained the bruise as a result of frequent handshakes, attributing it to Trump's daily interactions with the public

Social media users speculated on other potential causes, while Trump has yet to release his full medical report despite his earlier promise to do so

Washington, D.C., USA – U.S. President Donald Trump's right hand appeared to be bruised during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on February 24, prompting widespread speculation about his health.

The 78-year-old leader, who began his second term in the White House last month, has yet to release his full medical report.

White House explanation

The White House attributed the large bruise on Trump's hand to his frequent handshakes. "President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history," said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day. President Trump has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day every day," she added.

Social Media speculation

The sight of Trump's bruised hand led to various speculations on social media. Some users suggested that the bruise could be due to blood thinners or regular physician visits, while others questioned the White House's explanation.

Redness or bruising on Trump's right hand had also been spotted in August and November last year.

In a December interview with NBC News' Meet the Press, Trump stated that he would release his full medical report, but he has yet to do so.

