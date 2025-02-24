The Trump administration placed most USAID employees on administrative leave and laid off hundreds more, affecting over half the agency's workforce

A federal judge recently ruled that the administration could proceed with its plans, despite an earlier pause due to legal challenges

The cutbacks, led by adviser Elon Musk, have already disrupted the global aid system and raised significant concerns about America's commitment to foreign aid

Washington, D.C., USA – The Trump administration placed most United States Agency for International Development (USAID) employees on administrative leave from midnight on February 22 and laid off hundreds more.

In addition to the 4,200 staff placed on leave, at least 1,600 employees were fired.

Most USAID Staff Sacked as President Trump Makes Move to Cut US Expenses

Source: Facebook

This move came weeks after President Donald Trump's initial attempt to eliminate thousands of USAID employees was held up by a legal challenge.

Legal challenge and recent rulings

A federal judge had temporarily halted the administration's plan to reduce America's foreign aid agency.

However, the judge ruled on Friday that the pause would not be permanent. Founded in 1961, USAID employed around 10,000 staff until the recent cost-cutting began.

The notice to USAID employees from the Office of the Administrator stated that "designated personnel" responsible for critical functions or in leadership would be exempt from administrative leave. USAID had previously deemed 611 personnel to be essential.

Impact on the federal workforce

The development followed Judge Carl Nichols's ruling that the Trump administration could proceed with its plans to eliminate USAID employees.

Another federal judge noted last week that the administration was not adhering to a ruling requiring the government to continue financing foreign aid already approved by Congress while legal challenges play out.

It is unclear whether those USAID staff placed on leave will eventually be rehired or have their positions eliminated.

Administrative changes and criticisms

The Trump administration aimed to shrink the federal workforce and cut costs, led by adviser Elon Musk. Musk had asked millions of bureaucrats over the weekend to list their accomplishments from the past week.

On Saturday, Trump announced at a conservative convention near Washington D.C., "We've also effectively ended the left-wing scam known as USAID."

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) is ready to move into the former USAID building in the nation's capital. "CBP has signed a licence agreement to occupy approximately 390,000 usable square feet in the USAID tower," a CBP spokesperson told Fox News.

Trump and Musk have criticised America's sizable overseas spending, with USAID becoming a focal point for their frustration.

The cutbacks have already upended the global aid system, freezing hundreds of programmes worldwide since January. The US is the largest single provider of humanitarian aid globally, with bases in more than 60 countries.

Former USAID chief Gayle Smith expressed concern about the cutbacks, stating, "The US is signalling that we don't frankly care whether people live or die and that we're not a reliable partner."

Amount Nigeria stands to lose if Trump cuts USAID funding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s development and healthcare sectors are set to face a significant setback following the suspension of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funds under a directive from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The executive order, which halts all USAID programs for 90 days, has thrown into uncertainty the $602.95 million earmarked for Nigeria in 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng