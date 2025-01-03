In an extraordinary turn, a judge on Friday, January 3, set President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case for January 10 — a little over a week before he's due to return to the White House

Legit.ng reports that the development nevertheless leaves Trump on course to be the first president to take office convicted of felony crimes

Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over Trump’s trial, signalled in a written decision that he'd sentence the former and future president to what's known as a conditional discharge, in which a case gets dismissed if a defendant avoids re-arrest

Washington DC, USA - A judge in New York has again denied incoming US president, Donald Trump, the ability to dismiss his hush money conviction due to his election victory.

As reported by Sky News on Friday night, January 3, 2025, the judge, Juan Merchan, ordered Trump to appear in court for sentencing on Friday, January 10, 2025.

US judge sets Trump's hush money case sentencing

Guardian UK stated that the US president-elect will be sentenced for his 34 felony convictions.

Merchan signalled in a written decision that he would sentence the former and future president to what is known as a conditional discharge, in which a case gets dismissed if a defendant avoids re-arrest.

The development marks yet another twist in the singular case.

The judge said he found "no legal impediment to sentencing" Trump and that it was "incumbent" on him to sentence the septuagenarian before his swearing-in on January 20.

Trump was convicted in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records. They involved an alleged scheme to hide a hush money payment to adult film actress, Stormy Daniels, in the last weeks of Trump’s first campaign in 2016.

