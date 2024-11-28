President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, has issued a statement in celebration of the 2024 Thanksgiving Day

Trump slammed the Radical Left describing them as lunatics with hopelessly bad ideas and policies

According to Trump, the people gave him a landslide victory in the presidential election because they want to make America great again

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

United States - President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, has sent an unusual Thanksgiving Day message to Americans.

Trump said the Radical Left Lunatics worked hard to destroy the US but failed and will always fail.

Trump said US will soon be respected, productive Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

He stated this in a post shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @realDonaldTrump on Thursday, November 28.

He said the ideas and policies of the Radical Left Lunatics are bad and the people sent them packing through the ballot during the November presidential election.

Trump said the United States will soon be respected, productive, and strong again and Americans will be proud of the country.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!"

Legit.ng recalls that Trump confirmed his plan to embark on mass deportations of migrants without legal permission

The 78-year-old said he would declare a national emergency and use the military for mass deportations.

Trump has vowed to launch the largest deportation program in American history as soon as he assumed office.

Trump’s nominees are targeted with bomb threats

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some Trump’s nominees and appointees were target of bomb threats.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed the terrifying incidents and has commenced an investigation into the “numerous bomb threats”.

The FBI said it is working with law enforcement partners because it takes all potential threats seriously.

