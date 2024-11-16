A Southwest Airlines plane preparing for takeoff at Dallas Love Field Airport was struck by a bullet, prompting a return to the terminal with no injuries reported

The incident, which happened on Friday evening, led to a temporary runway closure as police investigate

This marks the second aircraft hit by gunfire this week, following a similar event with a Spirit Airlines flight in Haiti

A Southwest Airlines plane was struck by a bullet while preparing to take off from Dallas Love Field Airport on Friday evening.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m., prompting a swift response from the Dallas Police Department.

Bullet Hits Airplane During Takeoff Prep, Police Take Swift Action

Flight 2494, bound for Indianapolis, safely returned to the terminal after the bullet struck the right side of the aircraft just under the flight deck.

According to Fox News, passengers were deplaned without injury, and the plane has been removed from service1.

Dallas Love Field Airport confirmed the incident and stated that the runway was temporarily closed for investigation but has since reopened.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is also aware of the situation and is monitoring developments.

This marks the second aircraft hit by gunfire this week, following a Spirit Airlines flight out of Florida that was struck by gunfire while landing in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The FAA has since suspended flights between the U.S. and Haiti due to ongoing gang violence.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident at Dallas Love Field, but no suspect has been identified yet.

The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince has advised Americans to prioritize their personal safety when considering travel to Haiti.

