Former President Donald Trump emerged victorious in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, November 6, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris in this crucial battleground state. Both Trump and Harris invested significant time and effort in Pennsylvania, visiting the state more frequently than any other.

Trump's win in Pennsylvania secured 19 electoral votes, a notable shift from 2020 when Democrat Joe Biden carried the state. In fact, Trump's 2016 victory in Pennsylvania was a key component of his successful bid to capture the "blue wall."

According to AP News, the Associated Press officially declared Trump the winner at 2:24 a.m. EST, highlighting the state's critical role in the presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng