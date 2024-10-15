The 2024 US presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is extremely close, with multiple recent polls showing tight competition

Harris leads Trump by slim margins in national polls, with the latest results from CBS/YouGov, Economist/YouGov, and Morning Consult showing her slightly ahead

However, the race remains volatile, especially in battleground states, where both candidates are nearly tied

Washington DC, United States—With less than four weeks to go, the 2024 US presidential election is gearing up to be a fierce battle between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Legit.ng gathers that recent polls this month reveal a "dead heat" between the two candidates.

US Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with former US President Donald Trump during a presidential debate on September 10, 2024. Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP

Source: Getty Images

US: Tight presidential race shows Harris leading Trump

A series of recent polls indicate a highly competitive presidential race between Trump and Harris.

In the latest Harvard CAPS/Harris survey, released Monday, Harris leads Trump among registered voters 51% to 49%.

Similarly, an ABC/Ipsos poll gives Harris a slight edge, with 50% to Trump's 48% among likely voters. However, a new NBC poll shows the two candidates tied at 48%.

Trump Vs Harris: Battleground states

The CBS/YouGov poll reveals Harris leading Trump 51% to 48% among likely voters, while in the seven battleground states, Harris has a narrower 50% to 49% edge.

Other polls show Harris with a more significant lead. The Economist/YouGov poll has Harris up four points over Trump, 49% to 45%.

The New York Times/Siena poll shows Harris leading 49% to 46%, her first lead in the groups' polling since July.

Morning Consult's weekly poll gives Harris a five-point lead.

Trump Vs Harris: Shift in momentum

While Harris has erased Trump's lead over President Joe Biden since announcing her candidacy, her edge has decreased slightly over the past two months.

The polls suggest a volatile election landscape, with external events or campaign strategies potentially influencing the outcome.

US election 2024: Kamala Harris releases medical report

Meanwhile, on Saturday, October 12, Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, released a letter from her doctor declaring her in "excellent health" and fit for high office.

Pundits consider the move to be an effort to draw a contrast with her Republican counterpart, Trump, ahead of the November elections.

According to the memo released by Harris's doctor, Joshua Simmons, her April exam was "unremarkable".

