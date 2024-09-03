US seizes Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s airplane

An airplane belonging to Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has been seized in the Dominican Republic

The United States government seized and flew Maduro's aircraft to Florida on Monday, September 2

The US Justice Department said the airplane was illegally purchased and smuggled out of the country

Washington DC, United States - President Joe Biden-led United States government has seized Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s airplane in the Dominican Republic.

This was after the US determined that the airplane was acquired in violation of US sanctions, among other criminal issues.

The airplane was allegedly acquired in violation of US sanctions, among other criminal issues.

According to CNN, two US officials said the US flew the aircraft to Florida on Monday, September 2.

One of the US officials said:

“Seizing the foreign head of state’s plane is unheard-of for criminal matters. We’re sending a clear message here that no one is above the law, no one is above the reach of US sanctions.”

Officials described the airplane as Venezuela’s equivalent to Air Force One and it has been pictured in previous state visits by Maduro around the world.

The Dominican Republic’s President Luis Abinader said the plane was not registered under the name of the Venezuelan government, but rather under “the name of an individual.”

The airplane seizure is the latest development in what has long been a frosty relationship between the US and Venezuela.

It also marks an escalation as the US continues to investigate what it regards as corrupt practices by Venezuela’s government.

The Justice Department said the airplane was illegally exported in April 2023 from the United States to Venezuela through the Caribbean.

The US Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a statement, said that Maduro uses it for his international travels.

“The Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies.”

