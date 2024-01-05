Companies associated with ex-U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly received a minimum of $7.8 million in payments from 20 countries while he served as president

A report released by Democratic congressional investigators on January 4 revealed these findings

Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee suggested that the payments probably represent only a portion of the total foreign payments made to Trump and his family throughout his tenure

Donald Trump's enterprises amassed over $7.8 million from a minimum of 20 foreign governments throughout his tenure as president, as detailed in a recent report by Democrats from the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, January 4.

The comprehensive 156-page document, titled "White House For Sale," presents proof sourced from thousands of business records belonging to Trump, obtained from his longstanding accounting firm, Mazars USA.

This acquisition transpired after the Supreme Court rejected the former president's claim to absolute immunity.

The roster of foreign governments and state-affiliated entities that contributed millions to Trump-owned ventures during his White House tenure encompasses China, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

As reported by Newsweek, the Chinese government and state-owned entities reportedly expended over $5.5 million on properties Donald Trump owns, such as the Trump World Tower in New York, the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

This makes China the most significant spender among the countries listed by House Democrats.

During his presidency, Trump frequently depicted China as a major adversary of the United States.

Saudi Arabia emerged as the second-largest spender, allocating over $615,000 at Trump World Tower in New York and Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The Constitution prohibits federal officeholders, including the U.S. president, from accepting any form of payment or gifts from foreign states without congressional consent.

According to the House Democrats' report, the former president did not seek approval from lawmakers for the funds received from these countries.

The House Democrats' report discloses a comprehensive list of nations that made payments to Trump's businesses during his tenure in office.

Full list of countries that made payment

China ($5,572,548)

Saudi Arabia ($615,422)

Qatar ($465,744)

Kuwait ($303,371)

India ($282,764)

Malaysia ($248,962)

Afghanistan ($74,810)

Philippines ($465,744)

United Arab Emirates ($65,225)

Democratic Republic of the Congo ($25,171)

Kazakhstan ($23,772)

Thailand ($11,340)

Self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus ($8,800)

Mongolia ($8,486)

Lebanon ($7,720)

Albania ($6,002)

Kosovo ($4,950)

Latvia ($2,739)

Turkey ($1,894)

Hungary ($1,011)

Cyprus ($590)

Trump denies payment, labels Democrats' report absurd

After assuming the presidency in January 2017, Trump declined to divest from his businesses and declared that his two eldest sons would manage them, asserting that no new international deals would be pursued while in office.

In response to a recent report, Eric Trump characterised its storyline as absurd.

He claimed that the Trump Organisation could not prevent individuals from making reservations through third-party entities at its properties. Additionally, Eric Trump maintained that any profits his father's businesses generated during his presidential term were voluntarily returned to the federal government through an annual payment to the Treasury Department.

US 2024 Presidency: Court disqualifies Donald Trump

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's shot at the presidency has hit rock bottom following a recent court verdict.

The Colorado Supreme Court, the highest court in the U.S. state of Colorado, has sacked Trump from the ballot in the upcoming general election.

However, Trump is expected to appeal the verdict at the Supreme Court in the first week of 2024.

