Nigerian Entrepreneur's Allegations Lead to Suspension of University of Buckingham Vice Chancellor
Europe

Nigerian Entrepreneur's Allegations Lead to Suspension of University of Buckingham Vice Chancellor

by  Basit Jamiu 2 min read
  • Nigerian entrepreneur Cynthia Tooley's allegations have led to the suspension of University of Buckingham Vice Chancellor, Professor James Tooley, over a controversial overseas relationship
  • Accusations surfaced after Cynthia provided the university with the alleged diaries of a 25-year-old Indian woman detailing the relationship
  • The university has initiated an independent inquiry while appointing an interim leadership team

Nigerian entrepreneur Cynthia Tooley has emerged at the center of a scandal leading to the suspension of Professor James Tooley, Vice Chancellor of the University of Buckingham, over allegations of a controversial overseas relationship.

Professor Tooley, who earns £229,000 annually, was suspended in October following accusations of a romantic involvement with a 25-year-old Indian woman.

UK vice chancellor suspended after allegation
Allegation against VC from UK leads to suspension. Photo credit: Protic via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Cynthia reportedly provided the university with the woman’s diaries, detailing the alleged relationship, leading to an emergency meeting and Tooley’s suspension.

Relationship Breakdown

The couple, married in February 2022, reportedly separated over the summer.

Their relationship breakdown prompted Cynthia to alert the university on October 11, resulting in an independent inquiry into the claims.

Cynthia also accused her estranged husband of possessing a suspicious object, leading to police removing a junior air rifle from his residence.

University Response

University authorities confirmed the suspension in a letter to students, citing "serious allegations" and emphasizing that an independent inquiry is underway.

Professor Tooley has denied the allegations, describing them as "baseless and malicious," and is confident of being vindicated.

Defense and Interim Leadership

The Indian woman involved defended Professor Tooley, insisting the relationship was respectful and legal.

The University of Buckingham has appointed an interim leadership team, including CFO David Cole, CAO Chris Payne, and Pro Vice-Chancellor Harriet Dunbar-Morris, to oversee operations during the investigation.

Source: Legit.ng

