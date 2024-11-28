The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war has many immediate and long-term indirect impacts on global food security

Ukraine’s envoy in Nigeria, Ivan Kholostenko, said that his country’s grain exports are crucial to Africa's food security and despite the war, Kyiv continues to play its noble role

In a statement to Legit.ng, Kholostenko explained the role of Ukraine as a guarantor of global food security and the Third International Summit on Food Security

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ivan Kholostenko, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Nigeria, has said amid global instability and multiple crises, his country remains steadfast in “its historic role as one of the world’s leading guarantors of food security”.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, November 28, Kholostenko noted that despite the "brutal war" unleashed by Russia in February 2022, Ukraine continues to deliver grain to the most vulnerable regions, particularly in Africa and Asia, where hunger remains a pressing issue.

He said:

“For years, Ukraine has been among the largest exporters of wheat, corn, barley, and sunflower oil. Before the war, our agricultural sector helped feed over 400 million people worldwide. This contribution was particularly vital for African nations, where up to 40% of grain imports were supplied through Ukrainian ports. However, since February 2022, Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea has made exporting Ukrainian grain a perilous and challenging task. This blockade has not only impacted Ukraine but has also jeopardised food supplies for millions across the globe who rely on steady access to affordable food.”

Food security: How the Black Sea Grain Initiative helped

Furthermore, the Ukrainian envoy stated that the Black Sea Grain Initiative — launched with the support of the United Nations (UN) and Turkey — became a breakthrough in these dire circumstances.

According to him, “it allowed the partial unblocking of Ukrainian exports and ensured the delivery of millions of tons of grain to countries in need”. However, in July 2023, Russia withdrew from the agreement, an action Kholostenko said ‘once again put global food security at risk’.

Russia’s 'atrocities'

In addition, the envoy accused Russian forces of deliberately destroying grain storage facilities, port infrastructure, and agricultural fields in Ukraine.

He said:

“This has not only undermined Ukraine’s economy but has turned hunger into a weapon—a tool of geopolitical leverage against the world’s most vulnerable nations.

“Despite these challenges, Ukraine has continued to find ways to deliver grain to those who need it most. Our farmers persevere under constant shelling, and our ports, despite ongoing threats, facilitate shipments via alternative routes, including the Danube River, Romanian ports, and overland corridors through the EU. Special emphasis has been placed on supporting African and Asian nations.”

Gains of “Grain from Ukraine” presidential initiative

Legit.ng gathered that as a result of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s programme, “Grain from Ukraine”, more than 286 thousand tons of food aid has already been delivered to African partners.

To this end, Ukraine hosted the Third International Summit on Food Security this month, November 2024.

Kholostenko stated that the Summit ‘stands as further evidence that Ukraine, even amidst war, has not relinquished its role in combating global hunger’. Delegates from more than 25 countries and representatives of leading international organisations, including the UN World Food Program, FAO, UNICEF, UNCTAD, USAID and others, arrived in Kyiv to participate in the event.

Following the summit, the participating countries announced further financial support for the programme.

