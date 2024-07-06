The United Kingdom parliamentary election of Thursday, July 4 has produced at least four British Nigerians as winners

Bayo Alaba won the Southend East and Rochford, Taiwo Owatemi won Coventry North West, Chi Onwurah won Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West and Kemi Badenoch won North West Essex

Alaba, Owatemi and Onwurah won their seat under the platform of the Labour Party while Badenoch was re-elected under the Conservative Party

No fewer than four British Nigerians won parliament seats in the Thursday, July 4 elections in the United Kingdom.

The British citizens stormed the polling units across the country to elect members of parliament who would form a new government.

Badenoch and other British-Nigerians won UK parliament seats Photo credit: @KemiBadenoch/@BayoAlaba/@ChiOnwurah

As reported by The Punch, below are the four British-Nigerians who won UK parliament seats in the election.

Kemi Badenoch wins UK parliament seat

Kemi Badenoch won with 19,360 votes to defeat her main challenger, Labour’s Issy Waiter, who garnered 16,750 votes.

Badenoch won her seat in North West Essex to be re-elected as a Conservative Party member of Parliament despite a landslide loss of the Tories to the Labour Party in the July 4 Parliamentary elections.

The 44-year-old British politician has been in the UK Parliament representing Saffron Walden as an MP since 2017.

“Many of my friends and colleagues have lost their seats. They have served their country with distinction. Their service will never be in vain. But the public have spoken and they have said loud and clear that the Conservatives have lost their trust.”

Bayo Alaba wins UK parliament seat

Bayo Alaba won the Southend East and Rochford with 15,395 votes against the Conservative Party’s candidate, Gavin Haran with 11,368 votes.

The Labour Party candidate currently serves as the first black councillor for the London Borough of Redbridge.

The British-Nigerian businessman is widely known as a successful former Parachute Regiment soldier and youth mentor.

“The people of Southend East Rochford have put their trust in our changed Labour Party. Now is the time to deliver.

“This will be the greatest thing of my life. I will work every day to repay the trust you put in me,”

Taiwo Owatemi wins UK parliament seat

Taiwo Owatemi polled 19,696 votes to defeat her main rival, Tom Mercer from the Tories to win Coventry North West.

Mercer secured 8,522 votes to lose to the Labour Party candidate.

The 31-year-old politician was first elected into the UK Parliament in 2019.

“Words cannot express my gratitude to the people of Coventry North West. Your trust in me, in our shared vision, for a brighter future, is truly humbling.”

“It is the honour of my life to represent you and I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure your voices are represented,”

Chi Onwurah wins UK parliament seat

Chi Onwurah of the Labour Party was re-elected as an MP to represent Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West.

Onwurah polled 18,875 votes to defeat her closest opponent Ashton Muncaster of the Reform Party who had 7,815 votes.

The 59-year-old born in Wallsend was first elected into the UK Parliament in 2010.

Before the election, Onwurah was the Shadow Minister for Industrial Strategy.

“Thank you from the Labour team to everyone in Newcastle Central and West for putting your confidence in Labour and electing me as your Member of Parliament. We will not let you down!”

Labour Party wins UK parliamentary elections

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Labour Party won the majority seat in the House of Commons, surpassing the 326 required members to produce a prime minister in the United Kingdom.

Keir Starmer, a Labour Party candidate and leader, will be sworn in as the new prime minister following the outcome of the poll.

Rishi Sunak, the outgoing prime minister, has conceded defeat and announced that he had called Starmer to congratulate him

