An emerging report has confirmed the possible dismissal of a Nigerian Nurse, Elizabeth Offier, based in the United Kingdom

The report also confirmed that Ms Offier may be removed from the UK Nursing and Midwifery Council's register after being suspended for misconduct

A court judgment approved on March 26, 2024, supported the PSA's request for a striking-off order

A Nigerian nurse named Elizabeth Offier may be removed from the UK Nursing and Midwifery Council's register after being suspended for misconduct.

Initially suspended for six months by the NMC's Fitness to Practice Committee, this decision was challenged by the Professional Standards Authority for Health and Social Care (PSA), which deemed the penalty insufficient for public protection.

After an appeal, a court ruling on March 26, 2024, upheld the PSA's plea for a removal order. Photo Credit: Emmanuel Osodi

Following an appeal, a court judgment approved on March 26, 2024, supported the PSA's request for a striking-off order.

In a separate review hearing in August 2023, Offier was absent and was given an additional 12-month suspension due to dishonesty with her employers, which she attributed to financial difficulties.

The allegations

As reported by Premium Times, Ms Offier joined the NMC register in 2004 after nursing in Nigeria. In 2018, allegations arose regarding her conduct while working through Pulse Healthcare Limited at two Foundation Trusts.

It's claimed she signed a patient's chart with another nurse's initials during a night shift in April 2019 and failed to administer medication to patients at another hospital during subsequent night shifts that same month.

She allegedly signed off on medication administration she didn't perform. Despite scheduled meetings, she didn't attend, leading to the termination of her contract with Pulse.

Later, she applied to First Call Healthcare Agency without disclosing her previous work with Pulse or Standby Agency and denied any disciplinary history when completing a questionnaire.

What are the panel findings?

The court documents revealed findings regarding Ms. Offier's employment history and misconduct.

NMC, the primary respondent, has agreed to the appeal. Ms. Offier, the secondary respondent, did not attend the court but expressed her refusal to be removed from the register without providing reasons for dismissing the appeal.

Despite Ms Offier's absence, the appeal proceeded with arguments presented by David Hopkins, representing PSA, as if she were present. The NMC panel determined that Ms. Offier had been dishonest by withholding information from a potential employer about previous employment and an ongoing investigation.

Additionally, she should have disclosed to her current employer that NMC had imposed conditions on her.

The panel also found that she had worked a shift without proper supervision by a registered nurse, violating imposed conditions.

