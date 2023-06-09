Ukrainian officials have reported shelling and flooding in Odesa city, amid the ongoing war with Russia

A member of parliament in Ukraine said buildings have started washing up on Odesa beaches after severe flooding in the country

Sharing a video of the roof of a house and a piece of the wall which sailed to the seashore, the member of parliament, Oleksiy Goncharenko, accused Russia of being responsible for the tragedy

Odesa, Ukraine - Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, has raised the alarm about the sections of walls and roofs that have washed up on the beaches of Odesa.

The unfortunate flooding hit towns and villages in southern Ukraine after the enormous Kakhovka dam collapsed, Sky News reported.

Buildings have started washing up on Odesa beaches after severe flooding in Ukraine. Photo credit: @GoncharenkoUa

Source: Twitter

Ukraine: Devastation left after flooding

According to Goncharenko, some homes from Kherson Oblast have washed up on a beach in Odesa Oblast, more than 100 miles down the Dnipro River.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The politician said on Friday, June 9, that part of a home's roof and walls had turned up on the shore of Dolphin Beach, outside the Black Sea city of Odesa.

Legit.ng reports that the distance between Nova Kakhovka and the beach is about 120 miles.

Goncharenko wrote on his known Twitter handle:

"Now I am in Odesa, one hundred miles from Kherson and the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. And on the beach in Odesa, the roof of the house and a piece of the wall sailed! Have you ever seen the roof of a house on the beach? And Russia did it all!"

He said in another tweet:

"This roof of an ordinary peaceful house from Nova Kakhovka or Kherson, which ended up on the beach in Odesa! Look at the scale of the disaster! This is the destruction of the civilian population, this is genocide! This is the destruction of nature and ecology, this is ecocide!"

What’s the relationship between the incident in Kherson and Russia, as Goncharenko claimed?

Ukraine and Russia have been fighting on a full-scale level since February 2022.

Ukraine has accused Russia of attacking evacuation points for those affected by the Kakhovka dam breach, the BBC reported.

Two thousand people have been evacuated from the area, Kherson's governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said.

Speaking in a video statement posted to Telegram, Prokudin said the "evacuation from zones of flooding is continuing" despite the "immense danger and constant Russian shelling".

According to Reuters, he stated that 68% of the flooded territory in the Kherson region was on Russian-held territory on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Nigerian Ukraine-based doctor who lost everything to Russia’s invasion speaks

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported on Justina Ajayi, a young Nigerian living in Ukraine with her family, who was one of those badly affected by the war.

She was sleeping in her apartment when Russia attacked Ukraine.

Source: Legit.ng