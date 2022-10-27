Priests and nuns are strictly forbidden from watching adult-themed films as it goes against their chastity vows

Offense against chastity is governed by the church's law that is under article 2354 of the rules governing the catholic faith

In 2020, Pope Francis's Instagram account came under close scrutiny by netizens after it appeared to like a photo of a bikini-clad model

Pope Francis has lifted the lid, admitting that priests and nuns watch lewd adult films on the internet.

Adult themed films

While speaking in Rome, the head of the Catholic church noted that the clergy was not left behind in the R-rated vice.

In his address to seminarians Pope Francis, 85, said:

"It is a vice that many people have, many laymen, many laywomen, and also priests and nuns,' said the 85-year-old Pope.

According to Daily Mail, the Pope cautioned priests and nuns from indulging in the vice saying they should be careful as that is how the devil gets in the way of achieving holiness.

The cleric said:

"The devil gets in that way. And I'm not just talking about criminal pornography like that involving the abuse of children, that is already degeneration."

He added:

"Dear brothers, be careful about this."

Priests and nuns are strictly forbidden and encouraged from watching R-Rated films as it goes against their chastity vows under article 2354.

Tinubu hails popular bishop promoted by Pope Francis as cardinal

The 2023 presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had hailed Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke who recently got promotion as a cardinal in the Catholic church.

Tinubu in a statement made available to Legit.ng described the promotion as well-deserved while thanking Pope Francis of the Vatican for approving Okpaleke’s elevation in the Catholic ministry.

As contained in the statement, the APC stalwart stated that the promotion also proves that catholicism in Nigeria is waxing stronger.

Bishop Okpaleke becomes Nigeria's 4th cardinal

The newly promoted cardinal is now in the league of notable clergymen like Cardinal Francis Arinse, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, and Cardinal John Onaiyekan who were promoted to the position before him.

