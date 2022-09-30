Elizabeth II, the late Queen of England, died of old age, according to the deceased's official death certificate

The National Records of Scotland reportedly released the death certificate on Thursday, September 29

Further details about the Queen's death, including the time she breathed her last, was included in the death certificate

London, United Kingdom - Weeks after her death, the official death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II revealed that the highly revered died of “old age".

According to a report by Washington Post, the death certificate was released by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday, September 29.

The official death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II revealed she died of "old age".

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the local time of death for the 96-year-old monarch was shown as 3.10pm.

It was further learnt that monarch’s death was certified by Douglas Glass, the late Queen’s doctor - or Apothecary - in Scotland.

Guidance from the Scottish government indicates that "old age" as the sole cause of death should be designated only if a person was 80 years or older and several other conditions are met.

Queen Elizabeth II: Reactions trail release of death certificate

Marianne Mäder commented on Facebook:

"Seems rather normal to me. What else should they have written for a 96-year old, rather frail person?"

Kirsten Quinn Nagiba said:

"It’s nice that they let her have her dignity in death by not being graphic with cause of death."

Judy Shouse Levy said:

"What a blessing to die of old age!"

Molly Flick said:

"Imagine that…at 96, she died of old age."

Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place revealed in photo released by Buckingham Palace

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Buckingham Palace released a photo showing Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place.

The photo released by the royal family shows a simple stone slab laid near her parents and husband Prince Philip. Wreaths were laid.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully at her Balmoral Palace aged 96, was buried at King George Chapel in a private ceremony. A new slab was installed with the inscription of the late longest-serving monarch.

Names of Prince Philip who was her husband and that of the queen's parents were also inscribed with their deaths and births being included.

Queen Elizabeth II's death

The 96-year-old monarch who ascended to the British throne in 1952, breathed her last at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she spent her last days.

Her Majesty died surrounded by her family, including Prince Charles and his children, Princes William and Harry.

News of the queen's deteriorating condition started spreading earlier today after a statement from Buckingham Palace indicated she had been put on medical supervision.

