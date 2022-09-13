The death of Queen Elizabeth II will be bringing a lot of changes in the United Kingdom as her passing symbolises the end of an era.

However, there are some key changes and vital things that are bound to happen on the day of her commitment to mother earth.

Monday, September 19, the day the late Queen would be laid to rest has been declared a bank holiday by King Charles III. Photo: Royal Family

The body of the late Queen Elizabeth II would be laid to rest at 11 am on Monday, September 19, at the Westminister Abbey.

While this will remain a memorable day for members of the Royal Family and the United Kingdom, some of these key events should be taken into consideration.

1. Bank Holiday

The new monarch, King Charles III has formally approved an order declaring Monday, September 19, as a bank holiday.

The order by the King was announced on Saturday, September 10, at St James’s Palace in London.

2. Schools to be closed

Schools in the United Kingdom will be closed on Monday, September 19, to avail students and staff of every institution an ample opportunity to mourn the late Queen.

A memo from the UK government on the holiday, however, said:

"We are not asking schools to remain open on the day of the bank holiday."

School authorities are at liberty to decide what happens in their institutions on the said day.

3. Hospital will open

Hospitals across the United Kingdom are expected to treat the day of the Queen's funeral as they would treat any other bank holiday approved by the government.

For instance, all hospitals would be open and already scheduled surgery procedures will also be carried out.

Emergency cases would also be handled during the holiday as approved by the King in honour of the late Queen.

4. Are Workers entitled to a day off work?

While the order was formally made by the King, there is no legal requirement binding on employers to give their workers a day off on Monday, September 19.

Despite the UK government in its official statement earlier said that the day would be treated like any other bank holiday, there is ‘no statutory entitlement’ to time off.

However, employers may include the day as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

The statement said:

"However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday. We also expect employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take the day of the funeral off work."

With this employers may offer their staff a day's holiday if they work on Monday but all that should be an agreement between the companies and their workers as the government has not issued any guidance on days-in-lieu.

5. Courts

The courts in the United Kingdom will remain open but are only expected to hear emergency matters on the day of the late Queen's funeral.

