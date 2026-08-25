Atiku Abubakar's spokesperson announced a condition for his participation in any 2027 presidential debate

Atiku accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of using opposition-only debates as a strategy to avoid public scrutiny

The former vice president has challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to a direct national presidential debate ahead of 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate in the 2027 election, Atiku Abubakar, will not take part in any presidential debate for the 2027 general elections unless President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are also on the stage.

Kenneth Okonkwo said Atiku is unwilling to participate in any arrangement that pits opposition parties against one another while the ruling party faces no scrutiny.

Failed, incompetent APC": Atiku challenges Tinubu to direct debate!. Photo credit: @realkenokonkwo

Source: Facebook

The official spokesperson for Atiku announced this position in a statement issued via his X handle @realkenokonkwo on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Atiku's condition for debate participation

Okonkwo said debates organised exclusively among opposition candidates give the APC an unfair advantage by encouraging rivals to attack each other in public, while Tinubu is shielded from direct questioning by Nigerians.

He described this pattern as a deliberate strategy by what he called a "failed, incompetent, and corrupt APC government."

"HE Atiku Abubakar, as the leader of the coalition of opposition parties and leaders, is left with no other choice than to make his appearance in any presidential debates conditional on the participation of President Bola Tinubu and the APC."

Atiku is described in the statement as willing to engage Nigerians through interviews, town hall meetings, press conferences, and other public forums, but only outside the framework of opposition-only debates.

Atiku challenges Tinubu to national debate

Beyond setting his condition, Atiku has gone further by directly challenging Tinubu to a national presidential debate, where both the ruling party and opposition parties would present their policy positions to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 election.

Okonkwo said such a platform would allow voters to make an informed choice by hearing from all sides, including the government currently in power.

"HE Atiku Abubakar therefore challenges President Bola Tinubu to a national presidential debate which will provide an opportunity for both the ruling party and the opposition parties to address Nigerians on their policies and ways to achieve those policies so that Nigerians can make an informed choice for the 2027 elections."

Atiku, who ran as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, was ratified as the ADC presidential candidate on May 29, 2026.

Amaechi speaks on if ADC don’t perform

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the ADC vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, spoke at the NBA 2026 Annual General Conference in Port Harcourt on Monday, August 24, 2026.

Amaechi said opposition coalition talks have stalled because political actors are unwilling to set aside personal ambitions.

The former Rivers State governor urged Nigerians to assess candidates by their track record rather than tribal identity.

Source: Legit.ng